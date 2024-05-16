Enfinity Global enters into $135M financing to build 1.2 GW of advanced solar and wind power plants in India

MIAMI, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ -- Enfinity Global Inc., a leader in renewable energy, today announced that it has signed $135 million in financing for the development and construction of 1.2 GW of solar and wind projects in India. The financing is being provided by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) through subsidiaries of CPPIB Credit Investments Inc.

Enfinity Global operational solar power plant in India

The projects in this portfolio, spread across five states (Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh), are in advanced stages of development and are expected to be commissioned between 2025 and 2026. Once interconnected, they are projected to generate 2.4 GWh of clean electricity annually, enough to power over two million Indian homes and offset 2.6 million tons of CO2 emissions.

"Renewable energy is at the core of India's economic growth plans as a key driver of competitiveness. Enfinity Global is delighted to partner with CPP Investments, one of the most respected global investors, in bringing clean energy to power India's future," said Carlos Domenech, CEO of Enfinity Global.

"Solar and wind power are two vital renewable energy sources and India offers a strong pipeline for such opportunities. We are pleased to partner with Enfinity Global on these projects by providing long-term and flexible capital that we believe will provide a promising source of long-term returns for the CPP Fund", said Geoffrey Souter, Managing Director, Head of Real Assets Credit at CPP Investments.

This financing reiterates Enfinity's long-term commitment to India and its ability to attract foreign capital and promote local know-how to support national decarbonization targets. The company owns and operates a portfolio of 240 MW solar plants in India, with over 1.5 GWs under development. Over the next 3 years, Enfinity plans to develop and commission renewable power plants to supply over 5 GWh of clean electricity annually, including through Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs). Enfinity also intends to diversify its business to deliver other net-zero solutions for the Indian and global market through energy storage, hybrid renewable energy production, green ammonia, water treatment, and other emerging circular economy technologies.

Enfinity Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a US-based leading renewable energy and sustainability services company established in 2019. The company owns a portfolio of 22.4 GW of renewable energy and storage projects, including operational assets, under construction, and in different stages of development. With offices across US, Europe, Japan, and India, the company aims to make a significant contribution to a sustainable net zero carbon economy. Enfinity's leadership team is one of the most experienced global teams in renewables and brings over $37 billion of financing experience in the renewable energy sector with over 15 GW of developed and acquired solar and wind assets.

