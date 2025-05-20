Enfinity Global closes €100 Million Bond with Eiffel to Accelerate Energy Storage and Solar PV Projects in Europe

MIAMI, May 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- Enfinity Global Inc., a leader in renewable energy, today announced the successful closing of an up to €100 million bond facility to support the deployment of its energy storage and solar PV projects across Europe. The facility is being provided by Eiffel Investment Group, an independent asset manager focused on sustainable investments, through four of its investment vehicles.

This transaction marks a significant milestone, that underscores the platform's quality for investors and Enfinity's execution capabilities. It is also the company's first financing of its battery energy storage system (BESS) portfolio in Europe, where it is developing a 6.4 GW BESS pipeline—including 5.1 GW in Italy and 1.3 GW in the UK. Energy storage is a key component of Enfinity's strategy to deliver 24/7 renewable energy solutions to corporate and industrial customers while contributing to grid resilience.

"We are thankful to Eiffel Investment Group for supporting the growth of our Italian platform," said Carlos Domenech, CEO of Enfinity Global. "The future of competitive low carbon energy solutions relies on innovation of technologies and financings supported by market leaders," he added.

"We are proud to support Enfinity Global in its growth," said Pierre-Antoine Machelon, head of Infrastructure Funds at Eiffel Investment Group. "Building a long-term relationship while structuring a tailor-made financing is at the heart of Eiffel DNA. This transaction highlights our commitment to providing financial solutions to accelerate the decarbonization in Europe."

Enfinity Global's has currently secured €865 million for Europe through multiple junior and senior debt agreements. The Company ranks among Italy's top 10 independent power producers (IPP) by installed capacity, with 232 MW operational, 538 MW under construction, and 805 MW of approved solar capacity. Enfinity also leads Italy's solar PPA market, having signed one-third of all the new capacity contracted in 2024[1].

"Enfinity Global continues to expand its renewable energy footprint, leveraging our expertise to accelerate the clean energy transition while delivering reliable and cost-effective solutions for the European market," commented Julio Fournier Fisas, General Manager of Enfinity Global for Europe. "We appreciate partners like Eiffel Investment Group who share our vision for the future of energy."

"We are very happy to accompany top performing companies like Enfinity," commented Jean-Charles Arrago, head of Eiffel Infrastructure debt strategy. "With this facility, we are able to accelerate the rollout of a 24/7 renewable electricity production capacity in Italy."

