Enertis Applus+ Study: LONGi BC Modules Outperform TOPCon in LCOE, Driving Higher Commercial Value

SEVILLE, Spain, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Global technical engineering consultancy Enertis Applus+ has released a comprehensive analysis of a 47MW single-axis tracker PV project in Seville, Spain, comparing the commercial performance of back-contact (BC) and tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technologies. Energy Yield Assessments (EYA) were conducted based on module data provided by LONGi. The results confirm that LONGi's HPBC2.0 modules Hi-MO 9 significantly outperform TOPCon alternatives in power generation efficiency, cost control, and levelized cost of electricity (LCOE), providing robust technical validation for utility-scale solar deployments worldwide.

First Year Equivalent Power Generation Hours and CAPEX Comparison LONGi BC Modules Outperform TOPCon in LCOE

Key Findings:

3.4% Higher Energy Yield per Watt: Hi-MO 9 generated 2,209 hours of first-year operation – 2.4%-3.4% more than TOPCon equivalents, directly increasing project revenue.

Hi-MO 9 generated 2,209 hours of first-year operation – 2.4%-3.4% more than TOPCon equivalents, directly increasing project revenue. Cost Parity Despite Premium Pricing: With Hi-MO 9 priced just 0.7¢/W higher than TOPCon, total CAPEX remained comparable through optimized system design and cost structures.

Industry-Leading LCOE Reduction: Hi-MO 9 achieved an LCOE of €0.02706/kWh – 3.92-4.47% lower than TOPCon modules. Cost advantages stem from: Reduced fixed cost allocation per unit energy via higher yield; Variable cost compression through enhanced tracker compatibility and reduced electrical losses.

The study confirms BC technology's unique capacity to maximize lifetime return on investment through synergistic "efficiency gains + cost control" effects. By significantly lowering electricity production costs, Hi-MO 9 enables solar assets to compete more effectively in global energy markets while accelerating decarbonization efforts.

