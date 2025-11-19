LONGi Releases Fourth Climate Action White Paper, Aims for Net-Zero Emissions Across Full Value Chain by 2050

BELÉM, Brazil, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- At the "For Shared Future: Accelerating Climate Action with Innovation" themed event during the 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, LONGi officially released its "2024-2025 Climate Action White Paper of LONGi." This marks the fourth Climate Action White Paper released by LONGi since 2021. The report is the first to comprehensively benchmark against the International Transition Plan Task Force disclosure framework and the IFRS S2 Climate-related Disclosures standard, systematically outlining the strategic ambition and implementation pathway to "achieve net-zero emissions across the entire value chain by 2050."

"Addressing climate change is a systemic project requiring global collaboration. The value of an enterprise is reflected not only in its economic benefits but also in its contributions to our planetary home," stated Li Zhenguo in his address. He proposed four key initiatives: building an open innovation ecosystem, advancing energy equity and accessibility, deepening global cooperation mechanisms, and improving green development policies, calling on all sectors worldwide to move "from commitment to implementation."

As the first photovoltaic manufacturer in China to have its targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), LONGi further specifies its phased targets in this white paper: by 2030, reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 60% compared to 2020, and reduce Scope 3 emission intensity by 52%. The company commits to completing charging facility coverage at all operational sites by 2030.

To achieve these goals, LONGi has detailed its emission reduction pathway into five pillars: Operational Decarbonization, Value Chain Collaboration, Product Carbon Footprint Management, Climate Solutions Development, and Promoting a Just Transition. These are supported by quantified indicators and annual tracking mechanisms, forming a "quantifiable, traceable, and verifiable" climate governance closed loop.

Reportedly, LONGi's total operational carbon emissions in 2024 were 3,184,782 tons of CO2 equivalent. While this represents a 23.8% increase compared to 2020 due to business expansion, it signifies a 37% decrease from the peak level in 2023. Specifically, Scope 1 emissions decreased by 8.0%, and Scope 2 emissions decreased by 37.0%, demonstrating substantial progress in energy efficiency improvements and green electricity substitution.

In 2024, LONGi implemented 477 electricity-saving technical renovation projects, expected to save 426 million kWh annually, equivalent to reducing emissions by 250,000 tons of CO2. The Group's overall electricity consumption per unit decreased by 10.7% year-on-year. Electricity consumption per unit for various manufacturing stages – monocrystalline pulling, wafer slicing, cell production, and module production – decreased by 4.27%, 13.6%, 26.0%, and 19.1% respectively, all exceeding annual targets. Regarding energy structure optimization, LONGi used 4.746 billion kWh of renewable electricity in 2024, accounting for 47.5% of its total electricity consumption, an increase of 5.7 percentage points from 2020.

From proposing the "Solar for Solar" vision, to becoming the first in the industry to pass SBTi validation, and now to releasing this white paper fully benchmarked against international standards, LONGi is progressively transforming from a single PV product supplier into a builder and advocate of a zero-carbon energy ecosystem.

As Li Zhenguo stated, "The green transition is not just a responsibility, but also a new development opportunity." On the stage of COP30 in Brazil, LONGi presented the world with a detailed, transparent, and actionable roadmap, demonstrating the determination and capability of Chinese companies in addressing the climate crisis. This matters not only for the sustainable development of one enterprise but is also set to become a significant bellwether for the low-carbon transition of the Chinese and global PV industry.

