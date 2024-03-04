EnergyNet: USAID Administrator Samantha Power to address energy ministers from across sub-Saharan Africa

LONDON, March 4, 2024 /CNW/ -- Administrator Samantha Power will welcome energy ministers and deliver the opening remarks during the Power Africa session 'Accelerating Energy Access: What Will it Take to Accelerate (Just) Energy Access Over the Next 10 Years?' next week in Washington, D.C., to reinforce the United States' longstanding and continued commitment to the African continent.

Under the theme 'Capital Flows Underpinning the Energy Transition', the Administrator will address the United States' partnership and commitment over the next ten years and reflect on the successful programs started by Power Africa and its private, development, and interagency partners.

Ministers attending include: H.E. Honourable Adebayo Adelabu, Minister of Power, Nigeria; H.E. Honourable Dr. Dele Alake, Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Nigeria; H.E. Honourable Dr. Eng. Habtamu Itefa Geleta, Minister of Water & Energy, Ethiopia; H.E. Honourable Edgar Moyo (M.P.), Minister of Energy & Power Development, Zimbabwe; H.E. Honourable Dr. Mohieldien Naiem Mohamed Saied, Minister of Energy & Petroleum, Sudan; H.E. Honourable Ibrahim Matola, Minister of Energy, Malawi; His Royal Highness (HRH) Prince Lonkhokhela, Minister of Natural Resources & Energy, Eswatini; H.E. Honourable Yonis Ali Guedi, Minister of Energy & Natural Resources, Djibouti; H.E. Honourable Dr. Amgad Said, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Electricity & Renewable Energy, Egypt; H.E. Honourable Mohamed Farah, State-Minister, Ministry of Energy & Water Resources, Somalia; H.E. Honourable Andrea Malueth, Deputy Secretary General (Infrastructure, Productive, Social & Political Sectors), East African Community Secretariat; Hon. Alex Kamau Wachira, Principal Secretary, State Department for Energy, Kenya.

The Powering Africa Summit was first launched in 2014 and brings credible power developers and stakeholders from across Africa to meet investors and solution providers from the United States.

Follow the link for our press registration >> https://powering-africa-summit-2024.reg.buzz/press

SOURCE EnergyNet

For further information: Please contact: Poliana Sperandio; [email protected] for Press & Marketing enquiries or to attend as press in Washington D.C., +44 07456910228