MONTREAL, Aug. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Anthony Housefather, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Member of Parliament for Mount Royal, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, announced more than $7.9 million in federal funding for energy systems and accessibility upgrades to the Sylvan Adams Young Men's and Young Women's Hebrew Association Ben Weider Jewish Community Centre.

"The Sylvan Adams YM-YWHA has been a cornerstone of Montreal's Jewish community for generations. This incredible institution also serves members of all communities and today, we are investing in its future – and that of its users. Between sports and culture and so much more the Sylvan Adams YM-YWHA Ben Weider Jewish Community Centre is a key part of the Mount Royal riding and I am so happy it will be able to continue its legacy of service to our community in a more accessible, energy-efficient facility," said Anthony Housefather, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Member of Parliament for Mount Royal, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities.

"We wish to thank the federal government for its recognition of the Sylvan Adams YM-YWHA's positive contribution to the lives of many Montrealers. This funding represents an unprecedented investment by Ottawa and will directly support our mission of providing an inclusive environment for social, athletic, and learning activities. As an organization based on Jewish values, we are open to all people. A strong 'Y' strengthens all the communities we serve," says Tina Apfeld Rosenthal, president and board chair of the 'Y'.

The works will increase the energy efficiency of the Centre and provide savings that can be reinvested in improving services, making them more affordable and accessible.

These renovations, in addition to the introduction of new accessibility measures, will benefit all users but in particular will benefit people with special needs or physical disabilities. This project will also reduce the building's environmental footprint and contribute to achieving Canada's climate targets.

The Government of Canada is investing over $7.9 million through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program.

is investing over through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program. The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program is an integral part of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan, providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across Canada .

Strengthened Climate Plan, providing over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across . At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

Provincial/territorial governments, municipal or regional governments, public sector bodies, not-for-profit, and Indigenous organizations interested in the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program are invited to apply on the Infrastructure Canada website.

Applicants with large retrofit projects to existing community buildings or new community building projects with total eligible costs ranging from $3 million to $25 million were accepted through a competitive intake process which closed on July 6, 2021. A second intake is anticipated later in 2022, however, the date has not yet been determined.

Funding applications for small and medium-sized retrofit projects for existing community buildings with a total eligible cost of $100,000 to $2,999,999 will be accepted on an ongoing basis and funded through an ongoing call for tenders.

Announced in December 2020, Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and $15 billion in investments towards a healthy environment and economy.

