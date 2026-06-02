ROSEMÈRE, QC, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - The Rosemère Town Council unanimously adopted a resolution in support of the Zachary Miron Movement, founded by David Miron and Veronica Martinez following the tragic death of their son in January 2024.

Zachary, 15 years old, was a student at Externat Sacré-Cœur school in Rosemère. He passed away during a school outing after consuming a single can of energy drink, whose caffeine interacted fatally with his ADHD medication. The coroner's report is unequivocal regarding the cause of his death.

What makes this tragedy all the more devastating is that the interaction between ADHD medications and energy drinks is largely unknown to the general public. Zachary's case is not an isolated one in Canada. Yet no clear warning is displayed on these products, and health professionals do not systematically inform their patients of this risk.

"Zachary attended a school in our municipality. This tragedy affects us directly. Parents and young people must be informed of these risks as quickly as possible -- we cannot wait for the government to legislate before taking concrete action," said Mayor Marie-Elaine Pitre.

Through this resolution, Town Council formally calls on the Government of Québec to enact legislation without delay to prohibit the sale of energy drinks to individuals under 16 years of age. Rosemère thereby joins the momentum created by the motion adopted unanimously by all parties in the National Assembly on May 6.

Beyond the interaction with ADHD medications, science has been documenting the harmful effects of energy drinks on the health of young people for years. Several countries have already enacted legislation: Lithuania, Latvia, and Norway all prohibit the sale of these products to minors. The United Kingdom is also well advanced in this process. Québec should be no exception.

Rosemère Town Council has also directed its Administration to develop the necessary by-law measures to prohibit the sale of energy drinks in the Town's municipal sports and recreational facilities. The Town is therefore taking action now, without waiting for provincial legislation.

"Municipalities have a role to play. We have a responsibility to protect the young people who use our facilities. This is a concrete action, and we hope to inspire other municipalities to do the same," the Mayor added.

About the Zachary Miron Movement

Founded by Zachary's parents, the Movement brings together several organizations from the education, sports, medical, and labour sectors in Québec. It advocates for the prohibition of the sale of energy drinks to individuals under 16 years of age.

SOURCE Ville de Rosemère

Information: Daniel Grenier, Communications, Public Affairs, and Citizen Relations, Tel.: 450 621-3500, ext. 1243, [email protected]