CBA urges lawmakers to base their policy decisions on the latest scientific evidence, which recognizes that caffeine is the same regardless of the source, and to consider actual consumption habits. This approach would require that any regulation of caffeine, if deemed appropriate, be based on science and apply to caffeine of all sources. Restricting energy drinks for those under 16 would not properly address concerns about total caffeine intake that have become part of the public discourse in Québec and could lead to significant unintended consequences.

Caffeine is one of the longest-used and most extensively studied food ingredients in the world. It is consumed safely by millions of people in various forms, such as coffee, tea, soft drinks, and chocolate. In Québec, a 250-ml energy drink typically contains 80 mg of caffeine, about the same amount as a cup of instant coffee.

The sale of energy drinks in Québec and Canada is already subject to strict regulations by Health Canada. Energy drinks must comply with regulatory requirements, including limits on caffeine content, transparent labelling of total caffeine content, and visible cautionary statements. Age restrictions that target a minor source of caffeine that is already subject to stringent federal regulation are not supported by the weight of available scientific evidence, including evidence regarding caffeine consumption in Québec.

"Providing clear, accurate information about energy drinks is critical," said Krista Scaldwell, President of the Canadian Beverage Association. "Our industry is committed to strict marketing guidelines, as set out in the CBA Energy Drink Marketing Code, and has made a longstanding pledge to not sell energy drinks in primary, middle or high schools. The Canadian Beverage Association believes that an evidence-based discussion about caffeine is more constructive than singling out a specific product category without regard to scientific evidence or consumption patterns."

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Energy drinks have been manufactured for more than 35 years and are now sold in more than 175 countries. More than 100 billion energy drinks have been sold and safely consumed globally.

Energy drinks are already highly regulated in Canada under Health Canada's Supplemented Foods Regulations.

Products from CBA members must follow the Energy Drink Marketing Code already in force in Québec.

Energy drinks have been thoroughly assessed and confirmed safe for their intended use by health authorities around the world, including Health Canada, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ), among others.

1 Reference table 2: Energy drinks account for 17.6 mg/day of 159.5 mg/day of total caffeine intake among consumers aged 13–17.

THE CANADIAN BEVERAGE ASSOCIATION

The Canadian Beverage Association (CBA) is the national trade association representing the broad spectrum of companies that manufacture and distribute the majority of non-alcoholic refreshment beverages consumed in Canada. CBA represents more than 60 brands of juices, juice drinks, bottled waters, sports drinks, ready-to-serve iced teas and coffees, new alternative beverages, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, and other nonalcoholic beverages.

SOURCE Canadian Beverage Association

INFORMATION AND INTERVIEW: Rémi Authier, 514-973-8549, [email protected]