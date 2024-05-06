Endo Launches Enhanced TruDelivery® Ready-to-Use Product Line and Platform

MALVERN, Pa., May 6, 2024 /CNW/ -- Endo, Inc. announced today that its Endo Injectable Solutions business unit launched its enhanced ready-to-use product line and platform, TruDelivery®, underscoring the company's commitment to building its ready-to-administer and ready-to-use portfolio.

"As the name suggests, TruDelivery delivers—without mixing, compounding, or diluting—so our customers can focus on quality patient care," said Scott Sims, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Injectable Solutions & Generics at Endo. "In addition to operational efficiencies, ready-to-administer and ready-to-use products may help reduce the risk of medication errors that can lead to unintended but catastrophic outcomes."

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) encourages the manufacture of products specifically designed to minimize medication errors. Even under the best circumstances, extra steps in product preparation, including mixing, compounding, or transfer to another container, may introduce the risk of error.

Sims continued, "We are committed to providing these important medications to hospital pharmacies, and in fact, there are dozens of ready-to-use projects in Endo's pipeline that will join our current list of offerings over the next several years."

The TruDelivery website provides information about the operational and safety benefits of RTU products and highlights Endo's current ready-to-administer and ready-to-use products.

Bivalirudin injection RTU bottles

Dexmedetomidine HCl injection RTU bottles

Ephedrine sulfate injection premixed vials

PREVDUO ® (neostigmine methylsulfate and glycopyrrolate) injection prefilled syringes

(neostigmine methylsulfate and glycopyrrolate) injection prefilled syringes VASOSTRICT® (vasopressin injection, USP) RTU bottles

Ready-to-use, or RTU, products streamline operations for hospitals by eliminating the need to prepare or transfer the product before patient administration. This may reduce waste and costs, optimize convenience and workflow and reduce the chance for preparation error—all of which support quality patient care.

About Endo

Endo is a diversified specialty pharmaceutical company boldly transforming insights into life-enhancing therapies. Our passionate team members collaborate to develop and deliver these essential medicines. Together, we are committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life. Learn more at www.endo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

PREVDUO is a registered trademark of Slayback Pharma LLC.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the statements by Mr. Sims and any statements relating to Endo's ready-to-use product line and platform, product portfolio, project pipeline, potential waste and cost reduction, operational efficiencies and risk reduction. Statements including words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intends," "guidance," "future," "potential" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Because these statements reflect Endo's current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, they involve risks and uncertainties, some of which Endo may not currently be able to predict. Although Endo believes that these forward-looking statements and other information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, readers should not place undue reliance on these or any other forward-looking statements and information. Actual results may differ materially and adversely from current expectations based on a number of factors, including, among other things, the following: the effects of the emergence of Endo International plc's assets from the Chapter 11 financial restructuring process, including as it relates to the accounting for the effects of the Plan of Reorganization and the application of fresh start accounting; changes in competitive, market or regulatory conditions; changes in legislation or regulations; the ability to obtain and maintain adequate protection for intellectual property rights; the impacts of competition such as those related to XIAFLEX®; the timing and uncertainty of the results of both the research and development and regulatory processes; health care and cost containment reforms, including government pricing, tax and reimbursement policies; the performance including the approval, introduction and consumer and physician acceptance of current and new products; the ability to develop and expand our product pipeline and to continue to develop the market for our branded or unbranded products; the effectiveness of advertising and other promotional campaigns; and the timely and successful implementation of any strategic priorities. Endo assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

