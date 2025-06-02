Endo Champions Men's Health Month with Education, Awareness, and Outreach

MALVERN, Pa., June 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- Endo, Inc. (OTCQX: NDOI) announced today its Men's Health Month initiative, reaffirming its commitment to advancing men's health and addressing health issues affecting men.

Throughout the month of June, Endo is spearheading a range of activities designed to empower men to take charge of their physical, mental, and sexual health. The effort also aims to raise awareness among healthcare providers and patients about commonly underdiagnosed and stigmatized conditions such as Peyronie's disease, erectile dysfunction and testosterone deficiency.

Key components of the campaign include:

Targeted digital outreach through social media and online ads to engage men where they consume information

Educational materials distributed in healthcare settings to support patients and healthcare providers

Email campaigns sharing the latest clinical insights with healthcare providers

Website stories on endo.com featuring insights for providers and men on prioritizing and managing men's health

"Men may not always be the strongest advocates for their own health, but with the right information and awareness, we can empower them to take a more active role in their well-being," said Justin Mattice, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Branded Specialty at Endo. "At Endo, we offer a unique portfolio of men's health products and equip healthcare providers with tools and education so they can support their patients in their health journey."

In support of the national effort, Endo will also participate in Wear Blue Day on June 13, a symbolic initiative encouraging individuals and organizations to wear blue to raise awareness of men's health issues.

For more information about Endo's initiatives and resources for Men's Health Month, visit the men's health section of endo.com.

About Men's Health Month

Men's Health Month is observed every June to raise awareness about health issues that specifically affect men. The initiative emphasizes the importance of early detection, preventive care, and effective treatment, encouraging men to take proactive steps toward managing their overall health and well-being.

About Endo

Endo is a diversified pharmaceutical company boldly transforming insights into life-enhancing therapies. Our passionate team members collaborate to develop and deliver these essential medicines. Together, we are committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life. Learn more at www.endo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the statements by Mr. Mattice and any statements relating to product efficacy, potential treatments or indications, therapeutic outcomes or treatment responses, and any statements that refer to expected, estimated or anticipated future results or that do not relate solely to historical facts. Statements including words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intends," "guidance," "future," "potential" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Because these statements reflect Endo's current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, they involve risks and uncertainties, some of which Endo may not currently be able to predict. Although Endo believes that these forward-looking statements and other information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, readers should not place undue reliance on these or any other forward-looking statements and information. Actual results may differ materially and adversely from current expectations based on a number of factors, including, among other things, the following: changes in competitive, market or regulatory conditions; changes in legislation or regulations; the ability to obtain and maintain adequate protection for intellectual property rights; the impacts of competition; the timing and uncertainty of the results of the research and development and the regulatory processes; health care and cost containment reforms, including government pricing, tax and reimbursement policies; litigation and other disputes; consumer and physician acceptance of current and new products; the performance of third parties upon whom we rely for goods and services; issues associated with our supply chain; the ability to develop and expand our product pipeline, to launch new products and to continue to develop the market for our products; and the effectiveness of advertising and other promotional campaigns. Endo assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Additional information concerning risk factors, including those referenced above, can be found in press releases issued by Endo and in Endo's public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under the heading "Risk Factors" in Endo's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

SOURCE Endo, Inc.

Media: Linda Huss, [email protected]; Investors: Juan Avendano, [email protected]