Endo Announces Successful Term Loan Repricing

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ -- Endo, Inc. ("Endo" or the "Company") (OTCQX: NDOI), a diversified specialty pharmaceutical company transforming insights into life-enhancing therapies, today announced the Company has successfully completed the repricing of its $1.5 billion term loan (the "Term Loan") due 2031. The new applicable rate for the Term Loan is Term SOFR plus 400 basis points, which reduces the interest rate by 50 basis points. This transaction is expected to result in interest expense savings of approximately $8 million annually. There are no changes to the maturity of the Term Loan and all other terms remain substantially unchanged.

