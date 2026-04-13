MÂSKWÂCÎS, AB, April 13, 2026 /CNW/ - The modified routine put in place at the Pê Sâkâstêw Centre on March 27, 2026, has ended. The institution has resumed its normal operations and visits have resumed.

CSC remains committed to ensuring a safe and healthy environment for staff, offenders, and members of the public.

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SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

Roxane Braun, Media Relations and Outreach Advisor, Regional Headquarters - Prairies, (306) 514-2203