Encova Insurance Goes Live on Upgraded Duck Creek Distribution Management

Modernized Duck Creek Distribution Management Enhances Agent Experience and Streamlines Onboarding Across Business Lines

BOSTON, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ -- Duck Creek Technologies, the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, today announced Encova Insurance, a super-regional insurer providing commercial, auto and home insurance, is live on the latest version of Duck Creek Distribution Management. By upgrading Distribution Management, Encova unifies and modernizes its agency operations across all lines of business to support future growth and improve agent experience.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Encova offers a wide range of commercial and insurance products in 27 states plus Washington, D.C. With more than 2,000 appointed agencies, the need for a more centralized and efficient platform became clear.

"Since deploying the latest Duck Creek Distribution Management version, we've been able to improve how we support our agency and broker partners," said Brandon Marshall, Encova Senior Vice President, Agency Operations and Marketing. "By consolidating systems and automating workflows, we're offering a more seamless experience while shortening the time it takes to onboard new producers."

With Distribution Management, Encova is modernizing and consolidating agency management functions across all lines of business into a single, integrated platform. The centralization of previously siloed systems created a single source of truth for agent and agency data, automating processes, simplifying the experience, and significantly decreasing onboarding time.

"Managing distribution relationships in today's market demands speed, transparency, and adaptability," said Chris McCloskey, Chief Operating Officer at Duck Creek Technologies. "We're proud to support Encova as they bring their agents a more connected, data-driven experience."

With automation and agency self-service in place and a unified view of agent data, Encova is better positioned to attract top-tier producers and adapt quickly to changing market demands and meet ever-changing compliance regulations. Duck Creek Distribution Management provides insurers with tools to foster stronger relationships with agents, MGAs, and brokers, empowering them with insights that lead to better decisions and long-term growth.

The implementation across Encova's lines of business includes Duck Creek Distribution Management capabilities such as:

Self-service portals for agency onboarding and management

Real-time partner performance tools for evaluating agent relationships

Integrated compensation management to align incentives and improve transparency

Streamlined producer onboarding with Just-in-Time (JIT) appointment processing through NIPR integration

Encova will also lead a session at Duck Creek's annual conference, Formation '26, titled "A Day in the Life of Agency Operations" highlighting the key roles of Duck Creek Distribution Management in daily operations.

For more information on Duck Creek Distribution Management, visit https://www.duckcreek.com/product/distribution-management/.

About Encova Insurance

Encova Insurance provides commercial, auto, and home insurance. A super-regional carrier ranked in the top 25 mutual insurance companies in the United States, Encova is rated A (excellent) by AM Best, the leading provider of insurer ratings. Encova includes more than 1,100 associates writing in 27 states and Washington, D.C., premiums in excess of $1.3 billion, a surplus in excess of $2.2 billion and assets in excess of $5.4 billion. The group markets insurance solutions through more than 2,000 independent agencies in the Midwest, Northeast and South. For more information, visit encova.com.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and X.

Media Contacts:

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SOURCE Duck Creek Technologies, Inc.