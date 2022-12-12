Enbridge Sustain offers turnkey energy solutions in Ontario

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Enbridge Inc. (Enbridge or the Company) (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) announced today a new energy-as-a-service line of business called Enbridge Sustain. This service offers dependable and convenient energy solutions to help homeowners, developers and commercial customers in Ontario reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and energy costs. The currently offered technologies include geothermal heating, solar photovoltaic, hybrid heating and electric vehicle chargers.

Working with trusted partners, Enbridge Sustain manages end-to-end delivery including design, installation, maintenance, and energy reporting, at no upfront cost to customers. Customers will enjoy peace of mind and pay a convenient and affordable monthly fee over a contracted period that varies based on the technology.

"We know that whether you're planning to upgrade a single home or to build a thousand, there are challenges when it comes to adopting a new technology. People want lower-carbon solutions, but they often don't know where to start," says Director of Product Development Darren McIlwraith, Enbridge Sustain. "That's why we designed Enbridge Sustain to be a one-stop shop. Whether you're a homeowner thinking about meeting some of your electricity needs by adding solar panels to your roof, or a developer who wants to use hybrid heating systems in your next big project, we can take you from A to Z, conveniently."

Developers, builders, and building owners often face challenges in implementing low-to-no carbon solutions including high capital costs, obtaining design expertise, and operating/maintenance concerns. Enbridge is taking an active role in supporting Canada's transition to a sustainable energy future and Enbridge Sustain – as an unregulated "energy-as-a-service" line of business that is distinct from Enbridge Gas's utility regulated services – will help address these challenges and contribute to the transition.

"As Ontario focuses on the transition to a net-zero energy future, Enbridge is stepping up its clean energy efforts with initiatives like renewable natural gas and hydrogen, and exploring new ways to grow," says Michele Harradence, President of Enbridge Gas Inc. "I'm excited about the potential contribution Enbridge Sustain can make to the future of Enbridge's business, and Ontario's low-carbon future."

Enbridge Sustain will contribute to supporting the federal and provincial governments' strategies to reduce GHG emissions, as well as municipal energy plans that encourage developers to reach net-zero in new communities.

"I applaud Enbridge on providing new opportunities for Ontario families and business to switch to more energy efficient solutions. Similar to our government's Clean Home Heating Initiative, this program will help ensure Ontarians have a choice in how they heat their home, while also helping reduce emissions and build a clean energy future for our province," said Ontario's Energy Minister Todd Smith.

"We are keeping costs down for the people of Ontario by supporting this transition by advancing affordable, immediate, and practical solutions to reduce emissions that include things like geothermal heating," said David Piccini, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks. "I applaud Enbridge for offering a new service for Ontarians to support building a low-carbon economy and contribute to our provincial greenhouse gas reduction targets."

To learn more about each of the technologies currently offered by Enbridge Sustain, visit www.enbridgesustain.com. To sign up for the service or receive more information, complete the 'Contact us Form' and a sustainable energy consultant will reach out to you.

About Enbridge Sustain

Enbridge Sustain is an unregulated energy-as-a-service line of business (distinct from Enbridge Gas's utility regulated services) backed by over 100 years of experience in the energy industry and utility sector. The service offers dependable and convenient energy solutions for homeowners, developers, and commercial customers to help reduce their GHG emissions and energy costs. Learn more at www.enbridgesustain.com

About Enbridge Inc.

At Enbridge, we safely connect millions of people to the energy they rely on every day, fueling quality of life through our North American natural gas, oil or renewable power networks and our growing European offshore wind portfolio. We're investing in modern energy delivery infrastructure to sustain access to secure, affordable energy and building on two decades of experience in renewable energy to advance new technologies including wind and solar power, hydrogen, renewable natural gas and carbon capture and storage. We're committed to reducing the carbon footprint of the energy we deliver, and to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Enbridge's common shares trade under the symbol ENB on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges. To learn more, visit us at enbridge.com

Forward-Looking Information

Forward-looking information, or forward-looking statements, have been included in this news release to provide information about Enbridge Inc. ("Enbridge" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries and affiliates, including management's assessment of Enbridge and its subsidiaries' future plans and operations. This information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as ''anticipate'', ''expect'', ''project'', ''estimate'', ''forecast'', ''plan'', ''intend'', ''target'', ''believe'', "likely" and similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking information or statements in this news release include statements with respect to Enbridge Sustain, including expected characteristics and benefits thereof.

Although Enbridge believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable based on the information available on the date such statements are made and processes used to prepare the information, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements involve a variety of assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Assumptions regarding the expected supply of and demand for crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, renewable energy and other commodities, and the prices of these commodities, are material to and underlie all forward-looking statements, as they may impact current and future levels of demand for the Company's services. Similarly, energy transition, including the drivers and pace thereof, impacts the economies and business environments in which the Company operates and may impact levels of demand for the Company's services and cost of inputs, and are therefore inherent in all forward-looking statements. Due to the interdependencies and correlation of these macroeconomic factors, the impact of any one assumption on a forward-looking statement cannot be determined with certainty. Relevant assumptions associated with forward-looking statements on announced services and projects, including the realization of anticipated benefits, include the following: the impact of government, regulatory, customer and stakeholder actions and approvals; the availability and price of labour; technology-related matters; and expectations about government strategies and plans.

Enbridge's forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to those risks and uncertainties discussed in this news release and in the Company's other filings with Canadian and United States securities regulators. The impact of any one risk, uncertainty or factor on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable with certainty as these are interdependent and Enbridge's future course of action depends on management's assessment of all information available at the relevant time. Except to the extent required by applicable law, Enbridge assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made in this news release or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to Enbridge or persons acting on the Company's behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

