Enbridge Receives FERC Approval of Rate Settlement on Algonquin Gas Transmission system

HOUSTON, July 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Enbridge Inc. (Enbridge) (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) announced today that Algonquin Gas Transmission, LLC (Algonquin) has received approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) of its uncontested rate settlement with customers. Additionally, this uncontested Settlement resolves all issues in Docket No. RP19-57-000 and therefore terminated Algonquin's FERC Form No. 501-G proceeding. Algonquin and its customers collaborated to effectively resolve this matter in a mutually satisfactory manner.

Algonquin, an Enbridge-owned natural gas pipeline asset, delivers critical energy supply to New England consumers and surrounding markets, and interconnects with Enbridge-owned Texas Eastern and Maritimes & Northeast pipelines.

About Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 25 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; Gas Distribution and Storage, which serves approximately 3.8 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec; and Renewable Power Generation, which generates approximately 1,750 MW of net renewable power in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.

