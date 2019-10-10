Enbridge Inc. to Host Webcast to Discuss 2019 Third Quarter Results on November 8
Oct 10, 2019, 19:21 ET
CALGARY, Oct. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) will host a conference call and webcast to provide an enterprise-wide business update and review 2019 third quarter results on November 8, 2019 at 7:00 a.m. MT (9:00 a.m. ET).
Enbridge will announce third quarter results before markets open on November 8, 2019.
2019 Third Quarter Earnings Webcast and Conference Call
|
When:
|
Friday November 8, 2019
|
7:00 a.m. MT (9:00 a.m. ET)
|
Webcast:
|
Call:
|
Dial-in (Audio only – please dial in 10 minutes ahead):
|
North America Toll Free: 1 (877) 930-8043
|
Outside North America: 1 (253) 336-7522
|
Participant Passcode: 1219978
A webcast replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event and a transcript will be posted to the company website within approximately 24 hours.
|
Replay:
|
Audio Replay # (Available for 7 days after call):
|
North America Toll Free: 1 (855) 859-2056
|
Outside North America: 1 (404) 537-3406
|
Replay Passcode: 1219978
The conference call format will include prepared remarks from the executive team followed by a question and answer session for the analyst and investor community only. Enbridge's media and investor relations teams will be available after the call for any additional questions.
About Enbridge Inc.
Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 25 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; and Utilities and Power Operations, which serves approximately 3.7 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec, and generates approximately 1,600 MW of net renewable power in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.
For further information: Media, Tracie Kenyon, Toll Free: (888) 992-0997, Email: media@enbridge.com; Investment Community, Jonathan Morgan, Toll Free: (800) 481-2804, Email: investor.relations@enbridge.com
