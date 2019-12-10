Enbridge Inc. Announces 9.8 Percent Quarterly Dividend Increase for 2020

CALGARY, Dec. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX, NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.81 per common share, payable on March 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on February 14, 2020.  The declared dividend represents a 9.8 percent increase from the prior quarterly rate and the twenty-fifth consecutive year in which the Company has increased its common share dividend.

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

On December 9, 2019, the Enbridge Board of Directors declared the following quarterly dividends.  All dividends are payable on March 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on February 14, 2020. 

Common Shares

$0.81

Preference Shares, Series A

$0.34375

Preference Shares, Series B

$0.21340

Preference Shares, Series C

$0.25305

Preference Shares, Series D

$0.27875

Preference Shares, Series F

$0.29306

Preference Shares, Series H

$0.27350

Preference Shares, Series J

US$0.30540

Preference Shares, Series L

US$0.30993

Preference Shares, Series N

$0.31788

Preference Shares, Series P

$0.27369

Preference Shares, Series R

$0.25456

Preference Shares, Series 1

US$0.37182

Preference Shares, Series 3

$0.23356

Preference Shares, Series 5

US$0.33596

Preference Shares, Series 7

$0.27806

Preference Shares, Series 9

$0.26926

Preference Shares, Series 11

$0.27500

Preference Shares, Series 13

$0.27500

Preference Shares, Series 15

$0.27500

Preference Shares, Series 17

$0.321875

Preference Shares, Series 19

$0.30625

ABOUT ENBRIDGE INC.

Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 25 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; and Utilities and Power Operations, which serves approximately 3.7 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec, and generates approximately 1,750 MW of net renewable power in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Media
Tracie Kenyon
Toll Free: (888) 992-0997
Email: media@enbridge.com

Investment Community
Jonathan Morgan
Toll Free: (800) 481-2804
Email: investor.relations@enbridge.com

