Enbridge Inc. Announces 9.8 Percent Quarterly Dividend Increase for 2020
Dec 10, 2019, 06:59 ET
CALGARY, Dec. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX, NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.81 per common share, payable on March 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on February 14, 2020. The declared dividend represents a 9.8 percent increase from the prior quarterly rate and the twenty-fifth consecutive year in which the Company has increased its common share dividend.
DIVIDEND DECLARATION
On December 9, 2019, the Enbridge Board of Directors declared the following quarterly dividends. All dividends are payable on March 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on February 14, 2020.
|
Common Shares
|
$0.81
|
Preference Shares, Series A
|
$0.34375
|
Preference Shares, Series B
|
$0.21340
|
Preference Shares, Series C
|
$0.25305
|
Preference Shares, Series D
|
$0.27875
|
Preference Shares, Series F
|
$0.29306
|
Preference Shares, Series H
|
$0.27350
|
Preference Shares, Series J
|
US$0.30540
|
Preference Shares, Series L
|
US$0.30993
|
Preference Shares, Series N
|
$0.31788
|
Preference Shares, Series P
|
$0.27369
|
Preference Shares, Series R
|
$0.25456
|
Preference Shares, Series 1
|
US$0.37182
|
Preference Shares, Series 3
|
$0.23356
|
Preference Shares, Series 5
|
US$0.33596
|
Preference Shares, Series 7
|
$0.27806
|
Preference Shares, Series 9
|
$0.26926
|
Preference Shares, Series 11
|
$0.27500
|
Preference Shares, Series 13
|
$0.27500
|
Preference Shares, Series 15
|
$0.27500
|
Preference Shares, Series 17
|
$0.321875
|
Preference Shares, Series 19
|
$0.30625
ABOUT ENBRIDGE INC.
Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 25 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; and Utilities and Power Operations, which serves approximately 3.7 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec, and generates approximately 1,750 MW of net renewable power in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Media
Tracie Kenyon
Toll Free: (888) 992-0997
Email: media@enbridge.com
Investment Community
Jonathan Morgan
Toll Free: (800) 481-2804
Email: investor.relations@enbridge.com
