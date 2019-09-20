Enbridge Gas to Lower Customer Rates October 1, 2019

Quarterly change reflects natural gas and transportation market price decreases

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Enbridge Gas has received approval from the Ontario Energy Board to decrease the rates its customers pay for natural gas effective Oct. 1, 2019. This change reflects forecasted decreases in North American market prices for natural gas supplies and the cost to transport natural gas from Western Canada and the U.S. into Ontario.

Residential customers who buy natural gas from Enbridge Gas will see decreases ranging from $2 to $71 per year1 depending on location:

Enbridge rate zone (1) - a decrease of about $51 per year or about 5 per cent of the total natural gas bill.

Union South rate zone (M1) - a decrease of about $66 per year or about 8 per cent of the total natural gas bill.

Union North West rate zone (R1) - a decrease of about $23 per year or about 3 per cent of the total natural gas bill.

Union North East rate zone (R1) - a decrease of about $71 per year or about 7 per cent of the total natural gas bill.

Small commercial customers who buy natural gas from the utility will see decreases ranging from $478 to $2,962 per year depending on location.

"Bringing two of Ontario's leading utilities together this year to form Enbridge Gas, has given us an unique opportunity to leverage our strengths, enhance productivity and keep delivery costs low," said Malini Giridhar, Vice President of Business Development and Regulatory at Enbridge. "This combined with natural gas costs that are lower than a decade ago, means exceptional energy value for Ontario families and businesses."

A reminder, as colder weather approaches, customers can take additional steps to reduce their monthly bills by using energy efficiently; for example, reducing your hot water use by only running the dishwasher when it's full, doing laundry with cold water, and taking shorter showers. Energy efficiency can also help you lower emissions and emission related costs.

Enbridge Gas provides a range of educational tools to give consumers and businesses the power to take control and manage their energy use. For more information visit:

Union rate zones:

Enbridge rate zones:

About Enbridge Gas Inc.

Enbridge Gas Inc., formed on Jan. 1, 2019 from the amalgamation of Union Gas Limited and Enbridge Gas Distribution, is Canada's largest natural gas storage, transmission and distribution company based in Ontario with a more than 170-year history of providing safe and reliable service to customers. The distribution business serves about 3.7 million customers, heating over 75 per cent of Ontario homes. The storage and transmission business offers a variety of storage and transportation services to customers at the Dawn Hub, the largest integrated underground storage facility in Canada and one of the largest in North America. Enbridge Gas Inc. is owned by Enbridge Inc., a Canadian-based leader in energy transportation and distribution.

_____________________ 1 Calculations are based on the assumption that typical residential customers, who buy their gas supply and transportation from Enbridge Gas, use about 2,200 cubic metres of natural gas a year in the Union South, North West and North East rate zones and 2,400 cubic metres of natural gas a year in the Enbridge rate zone.

