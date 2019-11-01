Enbridge Gas to Change Customer Delivery Rates November 1, 2019

Same low cost as a year ago

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - The Ontario Energy Board has approved changes to the rates Enbridge Gas customers pay for the distribution, transmission and storage of natural gas, to reflect the expected costs to safely and reliably deliver natural gas to homes and business in 2019.

Residential customers who buy natural gas from Enbridge Gas will see increases of less than 1$9 a year:

Enbridge rate zone (1) - an increase of about $4 per year or less than 1 per cent of the total natural gas bill.

per year or less than 1 per cent of the total natural gas bill. Union South rate zone (M1) – an increase of about $9 per year or about 1 per cent of the total natural gas bill.

per year or about 1 per cent of the total natural gas bill. Union North West rate zone (R1) - an increase of about $3 per year or less than 1 per cent of the total natural gas bill.

per year or less than 1 per cent of the total natural gas bill. Union North East rate zone - an increase of about $2 per year or less than 1 per cent of the total natural gas bill.

Small commercial customers who buy natural gas from the utility will see increases ranging from $18 to $368 per year depending on location.

This rate change follows a decrease in the rates customers pay for natural gas of between three and eight percent, depending on location, which went into effect in Oct. 1 to reflect forecasted decreases in the North American market price of natural gas supplies and transportation. This means on average, natural gas bills are about the same as a year ago.

"We continuously look for ways to enhance productivity and keep delivery costs low, which is reflected in an annual delivery rate change that is below inflation," said Malini Giridhar, Vice President of Business Development and Regulatory at Enbridge. "This combined with natural gas costs that are lower than a decade ago, means exceptional energy value for Ontario families and businesses."

Natural gas is the most affordable energy solution for homes and business and can save households up to $2,200 per year on home, water heating and appliance use versus electricity.

As colder weather approaches, customers can take additional steps to reduce their monthly bills by using energy more efficiently. Enbridge Gas provides a range of educational tools to give consumers and businesses the power to take control and manage their energy use. For more information visit:

Enbridge Gas Inc., formed on Jan. 1, 2019 from the amalgamation of Union Gas Limited and Enbridge Gas Distribution, is Canada's largest natural gas storage, transmission and distribution company based in Ontario with a more than 170-year history of providing safe and reliable service to customers. The distribution business serves about 3.7 million customers, heating over 75 per cent of Ontario homes. The storage and transmission business offers a variety of storage and transportation services to customers at the Dawn Hub, the largest integrated underground storage facility in Canada and one of the largest in North America. Enbridge Gas Inc. is owned by Enbridge Inc., a Canadian-based leader in energy transportation and distribution.

_________________ 1 Calculations are based on the assumption that typical residential customers, who buy their gas supply and transportation from Enbridge Gas, use about 2,200 cubic metres of natural gas a year in the Union South, North West and North East rate zones and 2,400 cubic metres of natural gas a year in the Enbridge rate zone.

