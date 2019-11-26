Enbridge Gas Kingsville Transmission Reinforcement Pipeline now complete

Reliable access to affordable natural gas meets growing customer demand in Southwestern Ontario

KINGSVILLE, ON, Nov. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Enbridge Gas announced today that the Kingsville Transmission Reinforcement Pipeline Project is in service. The $105.7M project ensures reliable delivery of natural gas to meet a growing residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural demand for natural gas in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and surrounding areas, including the fast-growing greenhouse market in the Leamington and Kingsville area.

"The Kingsville Transmission Reinforcement Pipeline Project brings more natural gas to the fast-growing greenhouse market in the Leamington and Kingsville area, as well as provides affordable natural gas to residents and businesses in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and surrounding areas," said Steven Jelich, Enbridge Gas Director of Southwest Region Operations. "We thank residents and landowners in the project area for their support during the construction process."

"Our government understands the importance of expanding access to natural gas," said Bill Walker, Associate Minister of Energy. "Access to natural gas can make life more affordable for families, increase job creation and economic opportunities and sends the message that Ontario is open for business."

The project saw construction of a new 19-km natural gas transmission pipeline in the town of Lakeshore and the town of Kingsville in the county of Essex. Construction began earlier this year and the transmission line is now in service.

Project crews will return in mid-2020 to complete final project clean-up activities.

"Enbridge Gas has been delivering affordable and reliable natural gas to homes and businesses for over 170 years," said Steven Jelich, Enbridge Gas Southwest Region Operations Director. "This history has provided us with significant experience in pipeline construction and operation, and we have an enviable safety and reliability record in this regard."

Safety

The transmission pipeline was designed, constructed and operated to meet or exceed all applicable safety codes and regulations. Now that construction is complete, the company's ongoing pipeline maintenance program will begin and ensure that the pipeline system continues to operate safely and reliably.



Environmental responsibility

An integral part of this project was an environmental report conducted by an independent consultant, which outlines the steps that Enbridge Gas took to protect the natural environment. During construction an environmental inspector ensured compliance within those measures, environmental permits, approvals, laws, policies and other commitments.

To learn more, visit the Enbridge Gas operating as Union Gas project page: uniongas.com/projects/kingsville-transmission-reinforcement

About Enbridge Gas Inc.

Enbridge Gas Inc. was formed on Jan. 1, 2019 from the amalgamation of Union Gas Limited and Enbridge Gas Distribution. Enbridge Gas is Canada's largest natural gas storage, transmission and distribution company based in Ontario with a more than 170-year history of providing safe and reliable service to customers. The distribution business serves about 3.7 million customers, heating over 75 per cent of Ontario homes. The storage and transmission business offers a variety of storage and transportation services to customers at the Dawn Hub, the largest integrated underground storage facility in Canada and one of the largest in North America. Owned by Enbridge Inc., a Canadian-based leader in energy transportation and distribution.

