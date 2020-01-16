Enbridge Gas Binding Open Season for Peak Storage Service at Dawn Hub

Bids of up to 1 BCF starting as early as April 1, 2020

CHATHAM, ON, Jan. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Enbridge Gas is holding a binding open season for up to 1 billion cubic feet (BCF) of peak storage service at the Dawn Hub storage facility starting as early as April 1, 2020.

Shippers seeking access to flexible, customized storage to meet peaking service needs can submit bids of up to 1 BCF for a term of two years or longer.

Enbridge Gas' Peak Storage Service offers shippers unparalleled flexibility to meet their requirements and reduce operational costs.

Benefits for shippers include the ability to:

Capture daily, monthly and seasonal price volatility/spreads.

Balance demand and supply needs - meet peaking requirements, diversify supply and protect downstream markets.

Hedge commodity purchases.

Improve load factor on upstream and downstream pipelines.

Bundle storage with other services like C1/M12 transportation to satisfy market opportunities in Ontario , Quebec , the Midwest and the U.S. Northeast.

The Enbridge Gas Dawn Hub is one of the largest integrated natural gas storage facilities in North America. Strategically located in southwestern Ontario, Dawn provides shippers with direct access to North America's major supply basins, including Appalachia and Western Canadian sedimentary basin. With multiple supply routes from western Canada, mid-continent, Appalachia and the Rockies, as well as the ability to serve markets in the mid-west, eastern Canada and the U.S. Northeast, the Enbridge Gas Dawn Hub is a reliable, secure, and liquid natural gas trading hub.

The open season runs from Jan. 14, 2020 through to 2 p.m. EST on Jan. 21, 2020. For more information, visit www.uniongas.com/openseason.

About Enbridge Gas Inc.

Enbridge Gas Inc., formed on Jan. 1, 2019 from the amalgamation of Union Gas Limited and Enbridge Gas Distribution, is Canada's largest natural gas storage, transmission and distribution company based in Ontario with a more than 170-year history of providing safe and reliable service to customers. The distribution business serves about 3.7 million customers, heating over 75 per cent of Ontario homes. The storage and transmission business offers a variety of storage and transportation services to customers at the Dawn Hub, the largest integrated underground storage facility in Canada and one of the largest in North America. Enbridge Gas Inc. is owned by Enbridge Inc., a Canadian-based leader in energy transportation and distribution.

SOURCE Enbridge Gas Inc.

For further information: Media: Andrea Stass, Manager, External Communications and Media Relations, Ph: 519 436-5490 or 1-800-571-8446 ext. 5005490, Cell: 519 365-1010, [email protected]; Open Season Bids: Andrew Massicotte, Storage and Transportation Sales, [email protected], Phone: (519) 436-5257