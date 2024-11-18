Enbridge Announces Conversion Results for Series 9 Preferred Shares

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge) announced today that none of its outstanding Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series 9 (Series 9 Shares) will be converted into Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series 10 (Series 10 Shares) on December 1, 2024.

After taking into account all conversion notices received from holders of its outstanding Series 9 Shares by the November 18, 2024 deadline for the conversion of the Series 9 Shares into Series 10 Shares, less than the 1,000,000 Series 9 Shares required to give effect to conversions into Series 10 Shares were tendered for conversion.

About Enbridge Inc.

At Enbridge, we safely connect millions of people to the energy they rely on every day, fueling quality of life through our North American natural gas, oil and renewable power networks and our growing European offshore wind portfolio. We're investing in modern energy delivery infrastructure to sustain access to secure, affordable energy and building on more than a century of operating conventional energy infrastructure and two decades of experience in renewable power. We're advancing new technologies including hydrogen, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Enbridge's common shares trade under the symbol ENB on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges. To learn more, visit us at enbridge.com.

