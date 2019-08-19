Enbridge Announces Conversion Results for Series 3 Preferred Shares

CALGARY, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) announced today that none of its outstanding Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series 3 (Series 3 Shares) will be converted into Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series 4 of Enbridge (Series 4 Shares) on September 1, 2019.

After taking into account all conversion notices received from holders of its outstanding Series 3 Shares by the August 19, 2019 deadline for the conversion of the Series 3 Shares into Series 4 Shares, less than the 1,000,000 Series 3 Shares required to give effect to conversions into Series 4 Shares were tendered for conversion.

About Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 25 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; and Utilities and Power Operations, which serves approximately 3.7 million retail customers in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick, and generates approximately 1,600 MW of net renewable power in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com

