Empire Life reports second quarter results

Q2 2026 highlights (compared to Q2 2025)

Common shareholders' net income of $83 million (compared to net income of $32 million)

Earnings per share (basic and diluted) of $84.52 (compared to $32.66)

KINGSTON, ON, Aug. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire Life) reported Common shareholders' net income of $83 million, a $51 million increase compared to the second quarter of 2025. This increase was primarily driven by a stronger Net investment and insurance finance result, supported by favourable impacts from interest rate movements and non-fixed income asset performance. Additionally, higher Net insurance service results in the Wealth Management and Group Solutions segments were partially offset by company-wide strategic investments in technology systems.

"We're pleased with our very strong second quarter, driven by positive market impacts. Sales in Wealth Management products continue to increase, thanks to high customer demand for our new segregated funds," says Mark Sylvia, President and CEO. "We also continue to invest in our infrastructure and technology, ensuring we remain resilient and agile."

Financial highlights





Second Quarter

Year to Date (in millions of dollars except per share amounts)

2026

2025

2026

2025 Common shareholders' net income (loss) $ 83 $ 32

$ 89 $ 102 Earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 84.52 $ 32.66 $ 90.57 $ 103.76





Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Other Financial Highlights 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 Return on common shareholders' equity(1) 10.7 % 7.8 % 11.5 % 12.3 % 17.6 % LICAT total ratio 159 % 150 % 153 % 145 % 142 %

(1) See Non-IFRS Measures section.

The following table provides a summary of Empire Life results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025.





For the three months ended

For the six months ended (in millions of dollars)

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

















Insurance service result















Insurance revenue $ 399 $ 379 $ 794 $ 752 Insurance service expenses

(322)

(306)

(674)

(610) Insurance service result

77

73

120

142 Net recovery (expense) from reinsurance contracts held

(9)

(14)

(18)

(34) Net insurance service result

68

59

102

108

















Investment and insurance finance result















Investment income (loss), excluding segregated fund account balances















Investment income

359

(69)

369

97 Change in investment contracts

(7)

(4)

(9)

(12) Net investment result, excluding segregated fund account balances

352

(73)

360

85 Insurance finance income (expense), excluding segregated fund account balances















Insurance contracts

(260)

86

(260)

8 Reinsurance contracts held

(4)

5

--

5 Net insurance finance income (expense), excluding segregated fund account balances

(264)

91

(260)

13 Segregated fund account balances net investment and insurance finance result















Investment income (loss) on investments for segregated fund account balances

829

408

977

456 Insurance finance income (expenses) segregated fund account balances

(829)

(408)

(977)

(456) Segregated fund account balances net investment and insurance finance result

--

--

--

-- Net investment and insurance finance result

88

18

100

98

















Other income and expenses















Fee and other income

19

9

37

17 Non-insurance expenses

(50)

(33)

(99)

(69) Interest expenses

(5)

(5)

(9)

(9) Total other income and expenses

(36)

(29)

(71)

(61)

















Net income (loss) before taxes $ 120

48 $ 131 $ 145 Income taxes

(30)

(9)

(30)

(32) Net income (loss) after taxes

90

39

101

113 Less: net income (loss) attributable to the participating account

3

4

1

5 Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

--

--

--

-- Shareholders' net income (loss)

87

35

100

108 Less: preferred share dividends declared and distributions on other equity instruments

4

3

11

6 Common shareholders' net income (loss)

83

32 $ 89 $ 102

The drivers of our reported Common shareholders' net income are Net insurance service result, Net investment and insurance finance result, and Total other income (expense). Below is a summary of the movements in these balances during the quarter.

The Net insurance service result of $68 million increased by $9 million in the second quarter, compared to the same period in 2025, primarily driven by more favourable long-term disability experience in the Group Solutions segment and higher insurance revenues in the Wealth Management segment from improved contract valuations. This was partially offset by less favourable impacts from mortality experience in the current period in the Individual Insurance segment.

The Net investment and insurance finance result of $88 million increased by $70 million in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025, which was driven by more favourable impacts from interest rate movements and non-fixed income asset performance.

Total other expenses were $36 million in the second quarter compared to $29 million in the same period in 2025. The $7 million increase primarily reflects strategic investments in technological infrastructure.

The Company's Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test Total ratio was 159% at June 30, 2026, well above the requirements set by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, Canada as well as Empire Life's internal targets.

Non-IFRS measures

Empire Life uses non-IFRS measures including return on common shareholders' equity, assets under management, annualized premium sales, gross and net sales for segregated funds and fixed annuities to provide investors with supplemental measures of its operating performance and to highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on financial measures as defined in IFRS Accounting Standards. Empire Life also believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Empire Life's management also uses non-IFRS measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and to determine components of management compensation. Empire Life believes that these measures provide information useful to its shareholders and policyholders in evaluating the Company's underlying financial results. Further information on these non-IFRS measures can be found in Empire Life's latest Management's Discussion & Analysis (MD&A), filed on Empire Life's profile available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Additional information

All amounts are in Canadian dollars and are based on the consolidated financial results of Empire Life for the period ended June 30, 2026. Additional information about Empire Life can be found in Empire Life's latest MD&A and Annual Information Form. These documents are filed on Empire Life's profile available at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Empire Life

Established in 1923 and a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited, Empire Life provides individual and group life and health insurance, investment and retirement products. The Company's mission is to provide expertise and intelligent solutions to help Canadians navigate life with confidence. As of June 30, 2026, Empire Life had total assets under management of $22 billion. Follow us on social media @EmpireLife or visit www.empire.ca for more information.

SOURCE The Empire Life Insurance Company

Karen Smith, Director, Corporate Communications, 613 548-1890, ext. 3387, [email protected], www.empire.ca