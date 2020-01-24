Empire Life Investments Inc. wins FundGrade A+ Awards for its segregated funds

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Empire Life Investments Inc. has been recognized once again for its risk-adjusted performance, winning two Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards for its segregated funds. Fundata picks the winners using an objective score-based calculation that determines the "best of the best" for each calendar year.

The winning funds in 2019 were:

Empire Life Elite Balanced Fund

Empire Life Premier Equity Fund*

"These funds exemplify our team's conservative, value-oriented, disciplined investment style, with a strong emphasis on providing downside protection to help build wealth," said Ian Hardacre, MBA, CFA, Senior Vice-President and Chief Investment Officer, Empire Life Investments Inc. " We are proud to offer investors award winning funds to help them achieve their financial goals."

For those interested in these award-winning funds or the full suite of Empire Life please visit www.empire.ca

* New deposits available only to existing plan owners

About the Fundata FundGrade A + Rating

The FundGrade A+® rating is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. Fundata is a leading provider of market and investment funds data to the Canadian financial services industry and business media. The Fund-Grade A+® rating identifies funds that have consistently demonstrated the best risk-adjusted returns throughout an entire calendar year. For more information on the rating system, please visit www.Fundata.com/ProductsServices/FundGrade.aspx.

About Empire Life

Established in 1923, Empire Life is a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited. The Company's mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to get the investment, insurance and group benefits coverage they need to build wealth, generate income, and achieve financial security. As of September 30, 2019, Empire Life had total assets under management of $18.1 billion. Follow Empire Life on Twitter @EmpireLife or visit www.empire.ca for more information.

About Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Empire Life Insurance Company. The company manages and offers mutual funds and is the portfolio manager of the Empire Life segregated funds. Follow Empire Life Investments Inc. on Twitter @EmpireLifeInv or visit www.empirelifeinvestments.ca for more information.

SOURCE The Empire Life Insurance Company

For further information: Antonietta Stabile 416 945-7466 or [email protected]

