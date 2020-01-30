Empire Life Investments Inc. announces decrease in risk rating of Empire Life Emblem Moderate Growth Portfolio

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Empire Life Investments Inc. (ELII) announced that the risk rating of Empire Life Emblem Moderate Growth Portfolio has changed from "Low to medium" to "Low".

Empire reviews the risk rating for each fund at a minimum on an annual basis, as well as when a fund undergoes a material change. This change is the result of an annual review, and is not the result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the fund.

About Empire Life

Established in 1923, Empire Life is a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited. The Company's mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to get the investment, insurance and group benefits coverage they need to build wealth, generate income, and achieve financial security. As of September 30, 2019 Empire Life had total assets under management of $18.1 billion. Follow Empire Life on Twitter @EmpireLife or visit www.empire.ca for more information.

About Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. (ELII) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Empire Life Insurance Company. The Company manages and offers mutual funds and is the portfolio manager of the Empire Life segregated funds. Follow Empire Life Investments Inc. on Twitter @EmpireLifeInv or visit www.empirelifeinvestments.ca for more information.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed and past performance may not be repeated. This communication is not to be construed as a public offering to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Such an offer can only be made by way of a prospectus or other applicable offering document and should be read carefully before making any investment. This release is for information purposes only. Investors should consult their financial advisor for details and risk factors regarding specific strategies and various investment products.

SOURCE The Empire Life Insurance Company

For further information: Julie Tompkins, VP, Corporate Services & Chief Communications Officer, (613) 548-1890 Ext. 3301, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.empire.ca

