KINGSTON, ON, Aug. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire Life) today declared the following cash dividends:

Class Record Date Payable Date Amount of Dividend

per Share Common shares August 22, 2023 September 13, 2023 $19.29 Non-Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 3 September 18, 2023 October 17, 2023 $0.3866875

Empire Life advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.

About Empire Life

Established in 1923, Empire Life is a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited. The company's mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to get the investment, insurance and group benefits coverage they need to build wealth, generate income, and achieve financial security. As of June 30, 2023, Empire Life had total assets under management of $18.0 billion. Follow us on social media @EmpireLife or visit empire.ca for more information.

