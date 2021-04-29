KINGSTON, ON, April 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire Life) today declared the following cash dividends:

Class Record Date Payable Date Amount of

Dividend per

Share







Common Shares May 14, 2021 June 8, 2021 $14.212101







Non-Cumulative Rate Reset

Preferred Shares, Series 3 June 17, 2021 July 17, 2021 $0.30625

Empire Life advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.

About Empire Life

Established in 1923, Empire Life is a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited. The company's mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to get the investment, insurance and group benefits coverage they need to build wealth, generate income, and achieve financial security. As of March 31, 2021, Empire Life had total assets under management of $18.6 billion. Follow on Twitter @EmpireLife or visit www.empire.ca for more information.

For further information: Laurie Swinton, Director, Corporate Communications, 613 548-1890, ext. 3374, [email protected]

