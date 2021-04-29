Empire Life declares shareholder dividends Français
Apr 29, 2021, 16:41 ET
KINGSTON, ON, April 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire Life) today declared the following cash dividends:
|
Class
|
Record Date
|
Payable Date
|
Amount of
|
Common Shares
|
May 14, 2021
|
June 8, 2021
|
$14.212101
|
Non-Cumulative Rate Reset
|
June 17, 2021
|
July 17, 2021
|
$0.30625
Empire Life advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.
About Empire Life
Established in 1923, Empire Life is a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited. The company's mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to get the investment, insurance and group benefits coverage they need to build wealth, generate income, and achieve financial security. As of March 31, 2021, Empire Life had total assets under management of $18.6 billion. Follow on Twitter @EmpireLife or visit www.empire.ca for more information.
SOURCE The Empire Life Insurance Company
For further information: Laurie Swinton, Director, Corporate Communications, 613 548-1890, ext. 3374, [email protected]
Related Links
Organization Profile
The Empire Life Insurance Company
Established in 1923 and a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited, Empire Life provides individual and group life and health insurance, investment and retirement products to Canadians. The company's mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to build...
Share this article