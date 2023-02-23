KINGSTON, ON, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire Life) today declared the following cash dividends:

Class Record Date Payable Date Amount of

Dividend per

Share







Common Shares March 10, 2023 April 4, 2023 $18.45







Non-Cumulative Rate Reset

Preferred Shares, Series 3 March 17, 2023 April 17, 2023 $0.3866875

The dividend rate on the Preferred Shares, Series 3 for the five-year period commencing on January 18, 2023 and ending on and including January 17, 2028 will be 6.187% annually, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of Empire Life. Thereafter, the dividend rate will be reset every five years at a rate equal to the five-year Government of Canada bond yield plus 3.24%.

Empire Life advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.

About Empire Life

Established in 1923, Empire Life is a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited. The company's mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to get the investment, insurance and group benefits coverage they need to build wealth, generate income, and achieve financial security. As of December 31, 2022, Empire Life had total assets under management of $17.3 billion. Follow us on social media @EmpireLife or visit empire.ca for more information.

