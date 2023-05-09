Empire Life announces dividends English Français

News provided by

The Empire Life Insurance Company

May 09, 2023, 21:04 ET

KINGSTON, ON, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire Life) today declared the following cash dividends:

Class

Record Date

Payable Date

Amount of Dividend
per Share

Common shares

May 24, 2023

June 14, 2023

$ 19.29

Non-Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 3

June 19, 2023

July 17, 2023

$ 0.306250

Empire Life advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.

About Empire Life

Established in 1923, Empire Life is a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited. The company's mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to get the investment, insurance and group benefits coverage they need to build wealth, generate income, and achieve financial security. As of March 31, 2023, Empire Life had total assets under management of $18 billion. Follow us on social media @EmpireLife or visit empire.ca for more information.

SOURCE The Empire Life Insurance Company

For further information: Karen Smith, Director, Communication Services, 613 548-1890, ext. 3387, [email protected]

Organization Profile

The Empire Life Insurance Company

Established in 1923 and a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited, Empire Life provides individual and group life and health insurance, investment and retirement products to Canadians. The company's mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to build...