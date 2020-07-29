Empire Life announces dividends

KINGSTON, ON, July 29, 2020 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire Life) (TSX: EML.PR.A) today declared the following cash dividends:

Class Record Date Payable Date Amount of

Dividend Common Shares August 14, 2020 September 9, 2020 $44.1447 Non-Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 1 September 17, 2020 October 17, 2020 $0.359375 Non-Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 3 September 17, 2020 October 17, 2020 $0.30625

Empire Life advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.

About Empire Life

Established in 1923, Empire Life is a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited. The company's mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to get the investment, insurance and group benefits coverage they need to build wealth, generate income, and achieve financial security. As of June 30, 2020, Empire Life had total assets under management of $17.8 billion. Follow on Twitter @EmpireLife or visit www.empire.ca for more information.

SOURCE The Empire Life Insurance Company

For further information: Julie Tompkins, Vice-President, Corporate Services & Chief Communications Officer, 613 548-1890, ext. 3301, [email protected], www.empire.ca

Related Links

http://www.empire.ca

