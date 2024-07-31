Empire Life announces 2024 second quarter dividends

KINGSTON, ON, July 31, 2024 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire Life) today declared the following cash dividends:

Class

Record Date

Payable Date

Amount of Dividend
per Share

Common shares

August 16, 2024

September 10, 2024

$20.31

Non-Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 3

September 17, 2024

October 17, 2024

$0.3866875

Empire Life advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.

About Empire Life

Established in 1923, Empire Life is a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited. The company's mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to get the investment, insurance and group benefits coverage they need to build wealth, generate income, and achieve financial security. As of June 30, 2024, Empire Life had total assets under management of $18.6 billion. Follow us on social media @EmpireLife or visit empire.ca for more information.

