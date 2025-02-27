News provided byThe Empire Life Insurance Company
Feb 27, 2025, 16:19 ET
KINGSTON, ON, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire Life) today declared the following cash dividends:
|
Class
|
Record Date
|
Payable Date
|
Amount of Dividend
per Share
|
Common shares
|
March 14, 2025
|
April 8, 2025
|
$72.3294446
|
Non-Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 3
|
March 18, 2025
|
April 17, 2025
|
$0.38668750
Empire Life advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.
About Empire Life
Established in 1923, Empire Life is a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited. The company's mission is to provide expertise and intelligent solutions to help Canadians navigate life with confidence. As of December 31, 2024, Empire Life had total assets under management of $19.7 billion. Follow us on social media @EmpireLife or visit empire.ca for more information.
SOURCE The Empire Life Insurance Company
Karen Smith, Director, Corporate Communications, 613 548-1890, ext. 3387, [email protected]
