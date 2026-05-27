MONTREAL, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Empego Technologies, a Quebec-based company specializing in digital solutions for clinical pharmacy practice, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with the Jean Coutu and Brunet banners to deploy its technology solution across their pharmacy networks.

This partnership will enable the integration of the Empego solution into RxPro, the platform used by pharmacists within the Jean Coutu and Brunet networks across Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick, providing them with tools designed to optimize patient consultations and follow-up care.

Developed in Quebec, the Empego solution enables the secure collection and analysis of patients' clinical data before and after consultations through digital forms sent by email or text message. The platform helps pharmacists monitor patient progress between consultations, identify potential side effects more quickly, assess treatment effectiveness and proactively intervene when adjustments are needed.

The integration with RxPro will also allow these tools to be incorporated directly into pharmacy teams' workflows, notably by simplifying the scheduling and pre-population of forms using patient records, thereby reducing administrative tasks and freeing up more time for patient care.

"This partnership with Jean Coutu and Brunet marks a major milestone for Empego. It confirms the relevance of our approach and our ability to concretely support the evolution of clinical pharmacy practice at scale. Deploying our solution within these large pharmacy networks, which are deeply rooted in the daily lives of Quebecers, allows us to accelerate the realization of our vision," said Philippe Chartrand, President of Empego Technologies.

"We believe technology plays a key role in the clinical evolution of the pharmacist profession. By integrating Empego's technology, which has already demonstrated its value within the industry in supporting patient follow-ups, we are enabling pharmacists across our networks to dedicate more time to delivering personalized, proactive and high-quality care. This partnership further strengthens our commitment to improving the patient experience and supporting the continued evolution of pharmacy practice within our networks," said Nathalie Plante, Vice President, Pharmacy and Health care, Jean Coutu and Brunet.

The solution was successfully deployed through a pilot phase conducted in a limited number of pharmacies and will be made available to all pharmacists owners across the networks over the coming weeks.

About Empego Technologies

Empego Technologies is a Quebec-based company that develops digital solutions designed to optimize clinical pharmacy practice, notably by facilitating patient data collection and treatment follow-up.

SOURCE Empego Technologies Inc.

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