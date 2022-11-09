EMP METALS SPUDS FIRST LITHIUM WELL IN VIEWFIELD, SASKATCHEWAN

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP" or the "Company") is pleased to announce Hub City Lithium Corp. ("HCL"), a subsidiary company to EMP, has spud its first targeted lithium well in Viewfield, Saskatchewan. Drilling operations are expected to be completed by November 14th, 2022. Following drilling, testing of the Duperow formation to evaluate brine concentration and flow rates will commence.

Brine sampling of a vertical wellbore on HCL's Mansur property returned lithium concentrations of up to 96 mg/l in the Duperow formation. EMP is concurrently testing a second well on the Mansur permit (see press release dated October 31, 2022), and drilling the Viewfield well approximately 40 km to the southeast. Both of these tests offset the 14-12 Midale well, which has similar geology, and tested lithium concentrations up to 190 mg/l.1 Positive results at Viewfield and Mansur have the potential to establish a lithium brine resource that is contiguous over several townships of HCL's land holdings.

Rob Gamley, CEO of EMP, commented, "We are very excited about drilling and testing of our lithium well and potentially expanding our lithium brine resource over our extensive acreage. We are one of the early pioneers in Saskatchewan to drill for lithium which is anchored by our experienced technical team and operating partners at ROK Resources." Mr. Gamley continued, "We also appreciate the efforts of our contractors, including Horizon Drilling, a division of Western Energy Services Corp. This project highlights EMP's commitment in advancing our understanding of our lithium asset."

HCL licenses now collectively cover an area extending 40 miles north and 40 miles east of the City of Weyburn. The existing oil and gas infrastructure within its core areas includes a vast number of oil wells drilled through the target formation that can be used for geological mapping, future lithium testing, and development. In addition to the existing oil field infrastructure and labour pool, the economics of the project area are enhanced by the presence of existing infrastructure, including but not limited to: paved highways, rail lines, existing three phase electrical supply, and access to natural gas.

Lithium Brine Properties Joint Venture

The lithium brine properties consist of 37 permits totaling 212,633 acres (86,050 hectares) of Subsurface Crown Mineral Dispositions in the Williston basin of Southern Saskatchewan.

EMP holds 75% of the joint venture with ROK Resources Inc. (ROK.V) holding the balance.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg Bronson, P. Geo., a qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101.

1Online: https://pubsaskdev.blob.core.windows.net/pubsask-prod/111177/A-05_Jensen%252Band%252BRostron.pdf

Jensen, G.K.S. and Rostron, B.J. (2018): Investigating the mineral potential of brines in Saskatchewan: new results from the brine sampling project for 2018; in Summary of Investigations 2018, Volume 1, Saskatchewan Geological Survey, Saskatchewan Ministry of Energy and Resources, Miscellaneous Report 2018-4.1, Paper A-5, 8p.

About EMP Metals

EMP is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects with significant development potential. Its current portfolio of lithium brine properties consists of 37 permits totaling 212,633 acres (86,050 hectares) of Subsurface Crown Mineral Dispositions in the Williston basin of Southern Saskatchewan. Brine sampling of a vertical wellbore located on one of the properties returned lithium concentrations in the Duperow formation up to 96.3 mg/l. For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. EMP Metals cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond EMP Metals' control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to EMP Metals' limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, EMP Metals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

For further information: Corporate Inquiries: Rob Gamley, President & CEO, Phone: 604-689-7422 (please leave a message), Email: [email protected]