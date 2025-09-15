EMP METALS RECEIVES PERMITS FOR PROJECT AURORA DEMONSTRATION PLANT CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTCQB: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the required permits from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Energy and Resources and the Rural Municipality of Tecumseh No. 65 for the construction and operation of its lithium refining demonstration plant in Saskatchewan, known as Project Aurora.

The demonstration plant will be located on the same well pad as the Company's horizontal well (4B-23) and vertical test well (4A-23) in the Viewfield area of southeast Saskatchewan. The planning and construction portion of the facility infrastructure is on schedule, with groundwork and site preparation already underway and building construction to begin in early September.

As previously reported, Project Aurora is a collaboration between Saltworks Technologies Inc. and EMP Metals with a goal of applying innovation, reducing costs, and managing risks associated with lithium brine extraction and refining technology. The direct wellhead connected demonstration plant will process raw lithium brine into purified and concentrated lithium chloride ("CLC"). The CLC will then be transported to Saltworks' already established conversion plant in Richmond, BC, and continuously converted into lithium chemicals.

Paul Schubach, COO of EMP Metals, said, "We are making excellent progress and are on track for our demonstration facility's commissioning in Q1 2025 with the help of our partner Saltworks and the strong support received from both the Saskatchewan government and Rural Municipality of Tecumseh No. 65 throughout the streamlined permitting process. The Saskatchewan Advantage strategy for resource development and our world-class lithium brine resource are clearly key differentiators for Project Aurora."

Benjamin Sparrow, CEO of Saltworks Technologies, commented, "The speed at which the permit was issued is yet another indication of the benefit of developing projects in Saskatchewan, alongside the accessible clean brine and excellent infrastructure. The Saltworks team is currently constructing the groundbreaking demonstration plant that will lower the cost of production through novel arrangement of existing technologies that boost purity and lower refining costs."

About EMP Metals

EMP is a Canadian-based lithium exploration and development company focused on large-scale resources using direct lithium extraction (DLE). EMP currently holds over 205,000 net acres (83,000 hectares) of Subsurface Dispositions and strategic wellbores in Southern Saskatchewan.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. EMP Metals cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond EMP Metals' control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to EMP Metals' limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, EMP Metals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE EMP Metals Corp.

For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com or contact: Karl Kottmeier, CEO, [email protected], Phone: 1-604-689-7422; Paul Schubach, COO, [email protected], Phone: 1-306-519-8341