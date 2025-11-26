EMP METALS PROVIDES UPDATE ON PROJECT AURORA DEMONSTRATION PLANT

The Company's Project Aurora partner, Saltworks Technologies Inc. ("Saltworks"), reports that construction of equipment for the Aurora direct well-head connected 'spoke' demonstration plant is 70% complete. Importantly, 60% of the equipment that will populate the Aurora facility is already being successfully used with in-field, fully automated performance on analogous projects. The continuous flow and fully automated 2nd generation direct lithium extraction (Gen II DLE) plant is designed to produce ultra-high purity and highly concentrated lithium chloride for delivery to the Aurora conversion hub. The Aurora conversion hub, located in Richmond BC, is constructed and commissioned, and already producing various grades of lithium carbonate using other brine sources.

Saltworks notes that Aurora's Gen II technology introduces a double DLE process that boosts eluate purity and lowers capital expenditure (capex). This is achieved by taking a complete integrated and optimized system approach, coupled with simplification enabled through the Gen II technology.

Paul Schubach, COO of EMP Metals, commented, "Completing the building's exterior and essential site infrastructure marks a major step forward for our demonstration plant. With these foundational elements in place, we can now focus on the remaining interior work and begin preparing for the arrival of the Saltworks processing equipment in early 2026."

The Company expects to begin interior finishing to finish in the coming weeks and will provide further updates as progress continues.

Stock Options Grant

The Company also announces that the board of directors has authorized the grant of 100,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to a consultant of the Company, at an exercise price of $0.45 per common share. The Options are exercisable for a five-year period from the date of grant and may be subject to certain vesting provisions as determined by the board of directors. All Options were granted pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and are subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

About EMP Metals

EMP is a Canadian-based lithium exploration and development company focused on large-scale resources using direct lithium extraction (DLE). EMP currently holds over 205,000 net acres (83,000 hectares) of Subsurface Dispositions and strategic wellbores in Southern Saskatchewan.

SOURCE EMP Metals Corp.

For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com or contact: Karl Kottmeier, CEO, [email protected], Phone: 1-604-689-7422; Paul Schubach, COO, [email protected], Phone: 1-306-519-8341