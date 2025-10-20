EMP METALS - PROJECT AURORA PARTNER SALTWORKS ANNOUNCES SECOND-GENERATION DLE TECHNOLOGY

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTCQB: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to report that its Project Aurora partner, Saltworks Technologies Inc. ("Saltworks"), has announced the release of its second-generation Direct Lithium Extraction (Gen-II DLE) technology. The Gen-II DLE will be the centerpiece of Project Aurora's wellhead-connected demonstration plant at the Company's Viewfield Project in Saskatchewan, Canada.

The Gen-II DLE technology introduces a 'double DLE' process that boosts eluate purity and lowers capital expenditure (CAPEX). This is enabled by a novel arrangement of off-the-shelf DLE alumina adsorbents and pressurized membranes, first disclosed in Saltworks' 2022 patent filing.

The Gen-II DLE process is particularly well-suited for hub-and-spoke operations, where higher-purity eluate enables significant lithium chloride concentration gains prior to shipment to a central conversion hub, without concerns of sodium chloride precipitation. In addition, the chemical-free spokes operate without the need for chemical softening or ion exchange, thereby reducing chemical inputs, waste generation, and the associated lithium losses common in some flow sheets.

The packages leverage Saltworks' existing commercial scale engineering, production, and modularization systems, with the DLE system built from its Xtract modular sorption and ion exchange platform technology. Saltworks has a family of patents protecting this configuration, coupled with low-cost proprietary modular designs and advanced process control systems.

Saltworks' Gen-II DLE process can be integrated downstream of a third-party DLE system or provided entirely by Saltworks' proven industrialized equipment. This flexibility, combined with patented architecture and industrial readiness, positions Gen-II DLE as a leap forward for lithium projects seeking scalable and cost-effective solutions.

Karl Kottmeier, CEO of EMP Metals, said, "This is a tremendous step forward in Direct Lithium Extraction technology. Our Project Aurora partners at Saltworks continue to push innovation and focus on lowering costs at every stage of the lithium brine processing flow sheet."

Project Aurora, a joint initiative between EMP Metals Corp. and Saltworks, is aimed at driving down costs, simplification, and leveraging the best available and most economic technology while optimizing a complete lithium system, from well to battery chemical. As part of the collaborative's launch, Saltworks will advance full-scale plant design and cost estimates for a 3,000+ tonne per year modular, repeatable commercial refinery for EMP Metals utilizing data and insights from the demo plant project.

About Saltworks Technologies Inc.

Saltworks is a leader in the development and delivery of solutions for industrial wastewater treatment and lithium refining. By working with customers to understand their unique challenges and focusing on continuous innovation, Saltworks' solutions provide best-in-class performance and reliability. From its headquarters in Richmond, BC, Canada, Saltworks' team designs, builds, and operates full-scale plants, and offers comprehensive onsite and offsite testing services with its fleet of mobile pilots

About EMP Metals

EMP is a Canadian-based lithium exploration and development company focused on large-scale resources using direct lithium extraction (DLE). EMP currently holds over 205,000 net acres (83,000 hectares) of Subsurface Dispositions and strategic wellbores in Southern Saskatchewan.

For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. EMP Metals cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond EMP Metals' control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to EMP Metals' limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, EMP Metals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Karl Kottmeier, CEO, [email protected], Phone: 1-604-689-7422; Paul Schubach, COO, [email protected], Phone: 1-306-519-8341