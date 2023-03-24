EMP METALS GRANTS STOCK OPTIONS

VANCOUVER, BC, March 24, 2023 /CNW/ - EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTCQB: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company") announces that the board of directors has granted incentive stock options to acquire up to an aggregate of 1,800,000 common shares. Of the options granted, 450,000 have been granted to directors and executives of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.65, have a term of five years and may be subject to certain vesting provisions as determined by the board of directors.

The Company also announces it has entered into an online marketing agreement (the "Agreement") with Maximus Strategic Consulting Inc. ("Maximus"). Maximus owns the web platform and brand of www.PinnacleDigest.com, one of Canada's longest-running online platforms dedicated to small and micro-cap investors. Maximus will assist EMP Metals in communicating efficiently with the business community, including potential investors, journalists and newsletter writers, to keep them informed and up-to-date on EMP Metals' developments. The Agreement with Maximus lasts four months (ending August 1, 2023). In consideration for the services of Maximus, EMP Metals Corp. has agreed to pay C$150,000 to Maximus plus applicable taxes. Under the terms of the Agreement, Maximus will create online marketing materials about EMP Metals, including digital media such as a corporate video for distribution to www.PinnacleDigest.com's growing social media and email subscriber base as well as through targeted online advertising campaigns (on social media, display and search) to relevant audiences. Maximus will also distribute the Company's news to www.PinnacleDigest.com's email subscriber base.

About EMP Metals

EMP Metals is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects with significant development potential. EMP, in partnership with ROK Resources, currently holds ~200,000 acres (~81,000 hectares) of mineral titles in the Williston basin of Southern Saskatchewan. For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com

For further information: Rob Gamley, President & CEO, [email protected], Phone: 1-604-689-7422