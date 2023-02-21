EMP METALS DISCOVERS RECORD LITHIUM IN BRINE CONCENTRATIONS - UP TO 259 MG/L AT VIEWFIELD

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTCQB: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful drilling and a multi-layer perforation and swab test of a wellbore strategically located on of Hub City Lithium Corp.'s Subsurface Crown Mineral Dispositions located in the Viewfield Area of Saskatchewan.

Third-party laboratory testing returned lithium concentrations in the Duperow formation of up to 259 mg/l (the "Test Results") (For Detailed Test Results refer to Figure 1). According to public records, these Test Results are the highest lithium concentrations recorded in a brine in Canada to date.

Test Results

Target Duperow Interval Average Porosity (%) Zone Thickness (m) Lithium Concentration (mg/l) Wymark E 14.5 3.6 220 Wymark D 20.4 10.6 259 Wymark C 14.1 10.29 167 Wymark B 16.2 16.41 98 Wymark A 14 8.9 94 Saskatoon A 14 10.6 145

Note: Independent laboratory testing was conducted by Isobrine Solutions (Edmonton, Alberta)

Rob Gamley, EMP CEO commented, "The results of the Viewfield 2-22 well are nothing short of incredible. The elevated lithium concentrations and high flow rates across six zones make this a very exciting lithium brine well for our joint venture and for lithium exploration and development in Canada. Based on public data these are the highest lithium concentrations tested in Canada to date. Seeing such high lithium concentrations in six zones provides us with a second prospective project area for development alongside the previously announced multi-zone Mansur Project."

Flow Test Results

High volume ESP flow test 1: December 14th to 16th. Combined perforations from the Wymark D, E and F zones from 1820m to 1844m was flow tested for 41 hours at an average rate of 12.7 m3/hr or 304 m3/day. The test resulted in a post cleanup 24 sample average of 215.3 mg/l

High volume ESP flow test 2: December 27th to 29th. Combined perforations from all zones from 1820m to 1911m were flow tested for 54.5 hours at an average rate of 23 m3/hr or 550 m3/day. The test resulted in a post clean up three sample test averaging 204.5 mg/l.

Next Steps

The Company will drill additional test wells within the area as part of its continued evaluation. These high lithium concentrations in six target intervals suggest the potential for a six-layer lithium brine project. Further work will be done to identify surface drilling pads large enough to allow for the production of multiple horizontal wellbores within the pilot project area.

Resource Estimation Report

A 43-101 resource report ("Resource Report") for the Mansur Area which has now be expanded to include the Viewfield area and is expected to be completed during Q1 2023. In parallel with the Resource Report the Company has begun working on the Mansur development plan and Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") which it expects to complete during Q2 2023. The company plans on doing further drilling at Viewfield as part of the data gathering towards a PEA at Viewfield expected to be completed later in the year.

Joint Venture

EMP Metals and ROK Resources Inc. jointly own Hub City Lithium, holder of 37 permits totaling 212,633 net acres (86,050 hectares) of Subsurface Crown Mineral Dispositions in Saskatchewan. ROK has a twenty-five (25%) percent interest in Hub City Lithium, with the balance owned by EMP Metals Corp. ROK is the manager of operations of Hub City Lithium.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg Bronson, P. Geo., a qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101.

Quality Control and Quality Assurance

Swab tests were performed by Red Hawk Well Servicing, with the use of a downhole mechanical swabbing string and associated surface equipment. Swabbing and ESP Flow testing volumes were monitored by Test Pro Energy Services. The Company uses industry standard quality assurance and quality control protocols in carrying out its exploration activities.

About EMP Metals

EMP Metals is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects with significant development potential. Its current portfolio of lithium brine properties, in partnership with ROK Resources Inc., consists of 37 permits totaling 212,633 acres (86,050 hectares) of Subsurface Crown Mineral Dispositions in the Williston basin of Southern Saskatchewan.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. EMP Metals cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond EMP Metals' control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to EMP Metals' limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, EMP Metals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

