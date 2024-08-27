EMP METALS COMPLETES 8-24 VERTICAL WELL AND COMMENCES 4-23 HORIZONTAL WELL IN SOUTHEAST SASKATCHEWAN

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTCQB: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing summer drilling program at the Viewfield project in Saskatchewan.

The Company has successfully completed drilling the first vertical test well (8-24) of the program, designed to confirm lithium concentrations and define the reservoir characteristics in the northern part of the Viewfield area. Key highlights include:

Approximately 72 meters of core was extracted, providing critical data on formation permeability and porosity

Brine sampling from multiple isolated zones within the Duperow formation has commenced

Core samples have been sent to a laboratory in Calgary for detailed analysis, with full results expected within two months

Paul Schubach, COO of EMP Metals, commented, "The completion of this vertical well marks an important step in expanding our resource at Viewfield. The core samples and brine analysis will provide valuable data to support our geological model and help correlate results across our land base."

The Company has also begun drilling its second well of the summer program, a horizontal well (4-23) targeting the Duperow formation. This well represents a significant milestone as it is believed to be:

The first horizontal well drilled into the Duperow formation for lithium brine extraction in Saskatchewan

Potentially the first such well in North America or globally for lithium extraction

The horizontal well design includes:

Two parallel one-mile horizontal legs within the same high-concentration zone

Initial targeted flow rates of approximately 1,000 cubic meters per day from a single zone

Ability to conduct extended flow testing and pressure monitoring

Mr. Schubach added, "With the help and support from our technical team, field staff, and contractors, we are excited to pioneer horizontal drilling techniques for lithium brine extraction in the Duperow formation. This approach allows us to target specific high-grade zones, optimize lithium recovery, control concentration, and has the potential to significantly increase flow rates compared to vertical wells."

The Company anticipates completing the drilling of the horizontal well within the next 7 days, followed by site preparation for flow testing. Initial results from the vertical well brine sampling are expected within the coming weeks, with ongoing updates to be provided as additional data becomes available.

About EMP Metals

EMP Metals is a Canadian-based lithium exploration and development company focused on large scale resources using direct lithium extraction ("DLE"). EMP Metals currently holds 196,000 net (79,300 hectares) acres of Subsurface Dispositions and strategic wellbores in Southern Saskatchewan. For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com

For more information, please contact: Rob Gamley, President & CEO, [email protected], Phone: 1-604-689-7422; Paul Schubach, COO, [email protected], Phone: 1-306-519-8341