EMP METALS APPROVED FOR UP TO $4.27 MILLION IN TRANSFERABLE ROYALTY TAX CREDITS FROM THE GOVERNMENT OF SASKATCHEWAN'S CRITICAL MINERALS PROGRAM

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTCQB: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been approved to receive up to $4,270,000 in transferable royalty and freehold production tax credits through the Government of Saskatchewan's Critical Minerals Innovation Incentive (SCMII), administered by the Ministry of Energy and Resources.

The Government of Saskatchewan's program will support the development of EMP Metals' lithium refining demonstration plant in southeast Saskatchewan, known as Project Aurora. Project Aurora will involve building and operating a small-scale lithium refining demonstration facility to innovate and prove out a model for larger, commercial-scale lithium production in the future.

"This is an important and exciting step forward for Saskatchewan," said Energy and Resources Minister Colleen Young. "By approving this project under the SCMII, we're opening the door to new technology that will lead to new investment, good jobs, and a larger role in the clean energy economy. Project Aurora will help strengthen Saskatchewan's position as a reliable supplier of the critical minerals the world needs and underscores our province's status as one of the best places in the world to invest in responsible resource development."

Karl Kottmeier, CEO of EMP Metals, commented, "We greatly appreciate the Saskatchewan government's approval of our application for SCMII funding. Once again Saskatchewan has proven that it is truly a supporter of new investment and technological development. With Project Aurora, EMP and our partner Saltworks Technologies are excited to be building lithium production in the province and bringing longer-term employment opportunities to the community. This support only deepens our commitment to our work in Saskatchewan."

"Saskatchewan is clearly focused on harnessing its critical minerals, entrepreneurship, and innovation capacity. We are thrilled to be collaborating with EMP Metals and Team Saskatchewan to demonstrate next generation lithium extraction technologies that will help unlock new opportunities for current and future generations," said Bejamin Sparrow, CEO of Saltworks Technologies.

Project Aurora is a joint initiative between EMP Metals Corp. and Saltworks Technologies Inc. that builds on a successful lithium conversion pilot program. Saltworks will design and construct the demonstration plant, while EMP Metals will provide lithium brine from its Viewfield well and further infrastructure.

Launched in 2024, the SCMII follows private investment and provides transferable royalty and freehold production tax credits on eligible innovation commercialization projects. The program is designed to drive investments that lead to greater recovery, improved environmental outcomes and increased value-added processing or byproduct commercialization in the province's critical minerals sector. The SCMII supports a wide range of innovative projects targeting 11 emerging critical minerals in Saskatchewan, including lithium.

Saskatchewan continues to be ranked as Canada's top jurisdiction for mining investment, according to the Fraser Institute's Annual Survey of Mining Companies. In 2023, the province launched 'Securing the Future: Saskatchewan's Critical Minerals Strategy' to foster sector growth, aligning with the Saskatchewan Growth Plan. The strategy aims to increase Saskatchewan's share of national mineral exploration to 15 per cent by 2030, double the number of critical minerals produced, and enhance output of potash, uranium, and helium. It also seeks to establish Saskatchewan as a hub for rare earth elements.

About EMP Metals

EMP is a Canadian-based lithium exploration and development company focused on large-scale resources using direct lithium extraction (DLE). EMP currently holds over 205,000 net acres (83,000 hectares) of Subsurface Dispositions and strategic wellbores in Southern Saskatchewan.

For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Karl Kottmeier, CEO, [email protected], Phone: 1-604-689-7422; Paul Schubach, COO, [email protected], Phone: 1-306-519-8341