/C O R R E C T I O N -- EMP Metals Corp./

In the news release, EMP METALS ANNOUNCES LISTING ON FRANKFURT EXCHANGE, GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS AND MARKETING AGREEMENTS, issued 20-Jan-2026 by EMP Metals Corp. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

EMP METALS ANNOUNCES LISTING ON FRANKFURT EXCHANGE, GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS AND MARKETING AGREEMENTS

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTCQB: EMPPF) (FSE: 9ST) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares have been accepted for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) under the trading symbol "9ST".

The Company's common shares are now cross listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), the OTCQB Markets, and the FSE. The FSE is one of the world's leading international stock exchanges by revenue, profitability, and market capitalization and is the largest of Germany's stock exchanges.

Karl Kottmeier, CEO of EMP Metals commented, "The listing of EMP Metals on a major marketplace like the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will increase exposure for our Company. This is a great opportunity to introduce EMP to European investors at a time when our Company is close to completing construction of the Project Aurora demonstration plant."

Stock Options Grant

The Company also announces that the board of directors has authorized the grant of 1,500,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company, at an exercise price of $0.67 per share. The Options are exercisable for a five-year period from the date of grant and may be subject to certain vesting provisions as determined by the board of directors. All Options were granted pursuant to the Company's stock option plan.

Marketing Agreements

The Company has entered into an agreement with Machai dated January 20, 2026 (the "Machai Agreement"), pursuant to which Machai will lead the Company's marketing, advertising, and public awareness activities and deploy a comprehensive digital media marketing program including multi-platform digital campaigns, social media amplification, and targeted investor communications.

Machai will provide digital marketing services with branding, content and data optimization to assist the Company to create in-depth marketing campaigns, tracking, organizing and executing the services through search engine optimization, search engine marketing, lead generation, digital marketing, social media marketing, email marketing, and brand marketing. The services will be conducted in accordance with the applicable policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange

Machai has been engaged by the Company for a 6-month period commencing immediately. In consideration for the services provided, the Company has paid Machai C$400,000 plus GST in an up front payment out of its general working capital account.

Machai is a premier data analytics & direct awareness firm with an established track record in the North American, European, and Asia-pacific markets focused on - natural resources, technology and special situations sectors. Machai is arm's-length to the Company, has no other relationship with the Company and neither Machai nor its principal, Suneal Sandhu, has any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest, other than as disclosed herein. Machai can be contacted at [email protected] or at Suite 101, 17565 58 Ave, Surrey, B.C., V3S 4E3, Canada

The Company has also entered into an agreement with IRP Holdings Corporation (IRPub) dated January 15, 2026, for a digital marketing awareness campaign. IRPub has been engaged for a 3-4-month period commencing on February 1, 2026. The Company will pay IRPub US$100,000, of which US $50,000 will be paid on January 31, 2026 and US $50,000 will be paid on March 15, 2026.

The services provided by IRPub will include a digital marketing awareness campaign on behalf of the company across IRPub's network and other mediums of online digital traffic. The IRPub Agreement is subject to CSE approval. Paul Ruffolo is the CEO of IRPub and is based in Pennsylvania. IRPub and its principals are arm's length to EMP, and to the best knowledge of the Company, IRPub did not own any securities of Pacific Ridge as of the date of the Agreement.

About EMP Metals

EMP is a Canadian-based lithium exploration and development company focused on large-scale resources using direct lithium extraction (DLE). EMP currently holds over 205,000 net acres (83,000 hectares) of Subsurface Dispositions and strategic wellbores in Southern Saskatchewan.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. EMP Metals cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond EMP Metals' control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to EMP Metals' limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, EMP Metals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Correction: An earlier version of this release missed to include "phone number of 604-375-0084" in the eighth paragraph. As for the tenth paragraph, "Pacific Ridge" was previously mentioned instead of "EMP", and "IRPub can be contacted at [email protected] or phone number of 412-310-9290." was added at the end of the paragraph in the newer version of the release.

For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com or contact: Karl Kottmeier, CEO, [email protected], Phone: 1-604-689-7422; Paul Schubach, COO, [email protected], Phone: 1-306-519-8341