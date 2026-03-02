EMP METALS AND SALTWORKS' PROJECT AURORA AWARDED $1 MILLION IN FUNDING FROM BRITISH COLUMBIA'S INTEGRATED MARKETPLACE

VANCOUVER, BC, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTCQB: EMPPF) (FSE: 9ST) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company") and the Company's Project Aurora partner, Saltworks Technologies Inc. ("Saltworks"), are pleased to announce the award of $1 million in funding through the Government of British Columbia's Integrated Marketplace (IM) program, delivered by Innovate BC, as part of its recently announced Mining & Critical Minerals Testbed. The IM‑supported project will demonstrate next‑generation lithium refining technology as part of Project Aurora.

EMP Metals CEO and Saltworks CEO Host BC Minister of Jobs and Economic Growth, and Representatives from the Government of BC, for Announcement of $1 Million in Funding (CNW Group/EMP Metals Corp.)

EMP Metals Corp. is the project proponent under the IM framework, with Saltworks participating in the project as the partnering BC–based solutions provider. Saltworks is completing the design and fabrication of the groundbreaking technology in BC, which will be dispatched to EMP Metal's live lithium well in Saskatchewan.

Saltworks was pleased to host the Honourable Minister Ravi Kahlon and representatives from the Government of British Columbia at its Richmond headquarters on Friday, February 27, where the funding announcement for EMP Metals and Project Aurora was formally made. The visit included a tour of Saltworks' innovation and production facilities, where the Project Aurora lithium refining system is currently being built and commissioned.

The IM project scope includes the design, fabrication, and operation of a Generation-II lithium refining demonstration system, along with testing, performance data generation, and market assessment. The project is positioned as a mining and critical minerals testbed, intended to validate advanced processing technologies under real operating conditions and support pathways toward commercial deployment.

Sheila Schindel, Innovate BC's Managing Director, Commercialization and IP Programs, said, "B.C. is home to an exciting and growing community of forward-thinking companies developing the next generation of mining technology. Through the Integrated Marketplace's new Mining and Critical Minerals Testbed, we're able to reduce risk for organizations like EMP Metals to adopt innovative solutions, while supporting innovators like Saltwork Technologies to deploy solutions in real operational environments and position them to scale - ultimately growing, transforming and strengthening the province's mining sector.

Karl Kottmeier, EMP Metals CEO, said, "Support from the Government of British Columbia's Integrated Marketplace program provides significant validation and financial assistance as EMP Metals accelerates the development of our lithium brine resource. This grant strengthens EMP Metals' ability to advance a made‑in‑Canada solution that is unlocking the potential of our lithium brine resources. Our partnership with Saltworks Technologies and our Project Aurora is moving our Saskatchewan lithium project to commercial readiness, and ultimately enhancing domestic critical‑minerals capacity, reducing environmental impacts, and helping position Canada as a leader in the clean‑energy supply chain."

"We thank the Minister and Innovate BC's Integrated Marketplace for recognizing the role Project Aurora can play in positioning Canada as a global leader in competitive and sustainable lithium chemicals production. By supporting the commercialization of lithium refining technology, BC's IM is also strengthening the clean‑technology innovation and manufacturing capabilities of British Columbia–based companies like Saltworks," said Ben Sparrow, CEO, Saltworks Technologies.

Saltworks' technology, once deployed, will demonstrate its end-to-end Generation-II lithium refining technology, which offers lower costs, higher purity, and higher recovery than conventional technologies.

EMP Metals sincerely thanks its project partner Saltworks and Innovate BC's Integrated Marketplace for its support of Project Aurora and the opportunity to demonstrate a fully integrated brine‑to‑battery‑chemicals lithium refining solution.

About EMP Metals

EMP is a Canadian-based lithium exploration and development company focused on large-scale resources using direct lithium extraction (DLE). EMP currently holds over 205,000 net acres (83,000 hectares) of Subsurface Dispositions and strategic wellbores in Southern Saskatchewan.

For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. EMP Metals cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond EMP Metals' control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to EMP Metals' limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, EMP Metals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE EMP Metals Corp.

Karl Kottmeier, CEO, [email protected], Phone: 1-604-689-7422; Paul Schubach, COO, [email protected], Phone: 1-306-519-8341