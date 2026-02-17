EMP METALS AND SALTWORKS HOST SASKATCHEWAN ENERGY AND RESOURCES MINISTER

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTCQB: EMPPF) (FSE: 9ST) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company") and the Company's Project Aurora partner, Saltworks Technologies Inc. ("Saltworks"), were pleased to host the Honourable Chris Beaudry, Saskatchewan's Energy and Resources Minister, on a recent tour of Saltworks' engineering and manufacturing headquarters in Richmond, BC, where the company designs and builds industrial wastewater treatment and lithium refining systems.

Saskatchewan Minister of Energy and Resources Visits Saltworks Technologies (CNW Group/EMP Metals Corp.)

The visit included a detailed look at Saltworks' existing commercial‑scale engineering, manufacturing, and modularized production capabilities, as well as its on‑site lithium refining facilities and Generation II lithium refining system. These capabilities underpin Project Aurora, a multi‑million‑dollar demonstration partnership between Saltworks and EMP Metals focused on validating and de‑risking a scalable lithium refining solution to support the advancement of Canada's lithium brine resources.

"The Government of Saskatchewan is a strong supporter of innovative projects that drive investment, create good jobs, and strengthen our position as a critical minerals leader," Minister of Energy and Resources Chris Beaudry said. "Project Aurora is playing a key role in the growth of our province's emerging lithium industry and is a great example of why Saskatchewan is one of the top jurisdictions in the world for resource development."

"On behalf of EMP shareholders, I want to thank Minister Beaudry and his team for the interest and on-going support for Project Aurora. It is truly a pleasure to work in Saskatchewan, where the government appreciates the risk our company has taken and actively seeks to support the successes we have achieved as we now work to develop the new and growing lithium production industry in the province," commented Karl Kottmeier, EMP Metals CEO.

"We welcomed the opportunity to host Minister Beaudry and demonstrate how Saltworks designs and manufactures modular industrial water and lithium refining systems at commercial scale," said Ben Sparrow, CEO of Saltworks Technologies. "Project Aurora is a critical project that allows us to validate and de‑risk this technology in a real operating environment, ahead of broader commercialization and deployment across lithium brine resources in Canada and internationally."

Minister Beaudry's visit to Saltworks followed his attendance at AME Roundup, a leading mineral exploration conference held in Vancouver. The Project Aurora demonstration program is supported through the Saskatchewan Critical Minerals Innovation Incentive (SCMII) (see press release dated September 17, 2025).

About EMP Metals

EMP is a Canadian-based lithium exploration and development company focused on large-scale resources using direct lithium extraction (DLE). EMP currently holds over 205,000 net acres (83,000 hectares) of Subsurface Dispositions and strategic wellbores in Southern Saskatchewan.

