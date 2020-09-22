Emmy-Winning Schitt's Creek Cast Members Catherine O'Hara And Annie Murphy To Star In Hudson's Bay's New Holiday Campaign, A Call To Joy Français
Sep 22, 2020, 16:30 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2020 /CNW/ -- On the heels of an exciting awards night, Hudson's Bay is thrilled to announce the leading ladies for its new holiday campaign—2020 Emmy Award winners and stars of Schitt's Creek, Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy. The Canadian actresses will make their Hudson's Bay Holiday debut on November 2, through its social channels, thebay.com and during primetime television. As Canada's iconic Holiday retail destination, Hudson's Bay is aiming to bring much needed joy and merriment into the homes of Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast this holiday season. The two actors—national treasures in their own right—embody the colorful spirit of Hudson's Bay through their humor, enthusiasm and killer style.
In addition, to help prepare Canadians for the festive season ahead, Hudson's Bay will unveil its Holiday Market six weeks ahead of schedule, delivering some much needed nostalgic comfort that comes with the holiday season. Launching on thebay.com October 2 and in-store October 5, the Holiday Market will inspire and offer Canadians the best assortment for holiday—from stand-out gifts and exceptional decor to fashion and beauty, and cozy essentials for when the mercury begins to drop.
Customers can stay up-to-date on the release of the holiday campaign, information on its holiday gift assortment and save $10 on a $50 purchase on thebay.com by signing up for Hudson's Bay's Email Program.
|
