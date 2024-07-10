Emmy Award-Winning Actress, Producer and Advocate Sheryl Lee Ralph to Join the Mainstage at Blackbaud's bbcon 2024 Tech Conference

Ralph Will Share Career Insights, Inspiration and Empowering Advice on Building Confidence

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 10, 2024 /CNW/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, today announced that Sheryl Lee Ralph will join the mainstage for a keynote conversation at bbcon 2024, Blackbaud's annual tech conference, taking place September 24-26 in Seattle, Washington.

"We are honored to have Sheryl Lee Ralph join us at bbcon this year to share her wisdom and inspiration with our community of global changemakers," said Catherine LaCour, chief marketing officer, Blackbaud. "As a trailblazer in entertainment and a dedicated nonprofit leader, Sheryl has championed causes close to her heart, including health equity and the arts. She is known for her phenomenal positivity and her ability to navigate life with courage, wit and strength. I'm thrilled for bbcon attendees to have the chance to learn from her."

Ralph can currently be seen starring on ABC's smash hit comedy series "Abbott Elementary," and in the upcoming film "The Fabulous Four" alongside Bette Midler, Susan Sarandon and Megan Mullally (in theaters July 26). With a career spanning nearly four decades, taking her from Hollywood to Broadway and back again, her long list of credits includes the multi-Tony Award-winning Broadway play "Dreamgirls," film credits such as "Sister Act 2" and "The Distinguished Gentleman," and television credits including "Moesha," "Instant Mom," "Wonder Woman," "The Jefferson's," and "Good Times."

She is a passionate health advocate and honored AIDS activist as the founding director of the DIVA (Divinely Inspired Victoriously Anointed) Foundation 501(C)3, which she established in memory of the many friends lost to HIV/AIDS. She also created the critically acclaimed "Divas Simply Singing!"—an evening of song and entertainment that is the longest consecutive running musical AIDS benefit in the country. Sheryl was awarded the first Red Ribbon Award at the UN for her unique use of the arts in HIV/AIDS activism and was recently appointed as an AIDS Ambassador for Jamaica's Ministry of Health.

bbcon is the tech conference that fuels impact—bringing together the Blackbaud community to share, learn, inspire and innovate. This year's event will welcome thousands of Blackbaud users and those interested in learning more about how to use Blackbaud's software to fuel their social impact. Attendees will have the opportunity to grow their skills, make connections across Blackbaud's customer community, and hear from Blackbaud leaders on what's coming next in innovation. The conference will offer over 150 breakout sessions as well as preconference workshops for product training and for developers of all levels.

