Blackbaud Releases Optimized Donation Forms to Canadian Customers

Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT® Customers in Canada Can Now Leverage Optimized Donation Forms to Raise More, Save More, and Sleep Better

TORONTO, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, today announced the rollout of its Optimized Donation Forms for Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT® users in Canada.

Blackbaud Donation Forms help social impact organizations raise more, streamline the donor experience, simplify administrative tasks, and reduce processing costs, enabling them to sustain and grow their missions.

"We're excited to bring Optimized Donation Forms, which are designed to improve conversion rates and raise more, to our Canadian customers," said Sudip Datta, chief product officer, Blackbaud. "Blackbaud makes it easy to increase revenue and minimize costs with these straightforward donation forms that engage your donors with no additional processing fees."

Recently, Blackbaud's Optimized Donation Form averaged a 30% conversion rate for customers fundraising for GivingTuesday.

The forms allow nonprofits to choose the fee coverage option that's right for them ––Complete Cover, which provides free processing, or Donor Cover, which lets supporters cover their transaction fees. And due to native integration, managing transactions is easy.

Also included in this release to Canadian Raiser's Edge NXT users is an AI-based translation feature for Optimized Donation Forms that can automatically translate the donation form into Canadian French to increase accessibility and ease-of-use for Canadian donors. Additionally, users can easily preview Standard Donation Forms created in Canadian French and English and can now create forms specifically labeled for their Canadian French donors.

Optimized Donation Forms

Blackbaud Optimized Donation Forms reduce the number of decisions for both the organization and its constituents, resulting in an optimal donor experience and an increase in click-to donation-conversions. Optimized Donation Forms are a great choice for campaigns that need a quick visual punch and that are focused on securing more donors. They are mobile-first and display seamlessly on a website without the need to create a new webpage, enabling payment directly within the form. Customizable with images and a mission statement, they let charitable organizations project consistent branding in a visually appealing, intuitive and engaging way. Additionally, these intelligent forms automatically adjust to increase higher-than-average gift amounts based on donor data analysis.

Early Success

US customers using the forms have already seen early success, reporting satisfaction with the ease of use, customization and flexibility of the forms. Using the Optimized Donation Forms, Seed Savers Exchange saw a 10% increase in their conversion rate and a jump in average donation amount by 61% from the year prior.

Others appreciate the time-savings and ease of use. "The Optimized Donation Form literally cuts my entry time by more than half," said Tracey Zirneklis, advancement services manager, Porter-Gaud School. "Being able to see what's coming in, edit the record, add campaigns or funds or appeals, being able to adjust what I want to do acknowledgement-wise—it is so much more streamlined."

Learn More

Learn more and request a demo here.

Blackbaud Donation Forms are currently available at no extra cost to Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT users in the US, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, and will be coming to the UK later this year. They are also available at no extra cost to Blackbaud CRM users in the US, Australia and New Zealand, and will be coming to Canada this year as well. Additionally, Blackbaud Donation Forms are available at no extra cost to Altru users in the US. All users must process transactions with Blackbaud Merchant Services to take advantage of Blackbaud Donation Forms.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and over $100 billion raised, granted or managed through Blackbaud platforms every year, Blackbaud's solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organisations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, Quartz's list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, India and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at https://www.blackbaud.ca/ or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles, particularly in larger organisation; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

SOURCE Blackbaud