Eminent Gold Welcomes Michael Kosowan, Mining Executive, To Its Board

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Eminent Gold Corp. (TSXV: EMNT) (the "Company" or "Eminent") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Michael Kosowan to its Board of Directors. Mr. Kosowan is an industry expert with over 20 years of experience in the junior mining sector and currently serves as the President, CEO, and Director of Torq Resources Inc. (TSX-V: TORQ). He has also led mining investment and financings in both the USA and Canada through his work with Sprott Private Wealth and Sprott Global Resources Inc. Mr. Kosowan has also worked as a project Engineer for several historical top-tier Canadian mining companies such as Placer Dome, Falconbridge and Inco, and as an Exploration Manager for Atapa Minerals in Indonesia and Peru. He holds a Master of Applied Science degree in addition to being a mining engineer (P.Eng.).

Paul Sun, President and CEO of the Company commented:

"We are honoured to have Michael join our board as he is a seasoned mining and investment professional with over 20 years in our industry. He brings experience in corporate and business development along with a deep rolodex of contacts in the investment community. We look forward to Michael's significant contribution to Eminent's goal of locating world class discoveries in Nevada.

At this time, I would also like to thank Hani Zabaneh for his involvement as a long standing director and for his part in the formation of Eminent Gold."

Mr. Kosowan commented:

"It is a privilege to accept this appointment to the Board of Eminent Gold Corp and I look forward to using my experience and expertise in guiding and advising on all aspects of steering the company towards its goal. I am impressed with the company's progressive and innovative ideas and their exceptional ability to apply this new information and novel exploration techniques to previously overlooked targets. This all bodes well for their existing holdings and future exploration in Nevada."

Eminent also announces that Hani Zabaneh is stepping down from the Board of Directors effective June 30, 2021 but will remain a consultant to the Company. Eminent would like to thank Hani for his service as a valued board member since 2015.

In connection with Mr. Kosowan's appointment, the Company has granted 150,000 incentive stock options to Mr. Kosowan at $0.95 per share, exercisable for a period of 5 years. The stock options will vest immediately and are subject to the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan and any necessary regulatory approvals.

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Justin Milliard, PGeo. Mr. Milliard is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The information is provided by data received from Orogen and by check samples performed by Company personnel. It should be noted that the Company believes that all of the information it has received is reliable; however, the Company's qualified person has not conducted sufficient verification procedures to confirmethe results.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Paul Sun"

CEO and Director

About Eminent Gold

Eminent Gold is a gold exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through the exploration and discovery of world-class gold deposits in Nevada. Its multidisciplinary team has had multiple successes in gold discoveries and brings expertise and new ideas to the Great Basin. The Company's exploration assets in the Great Basin include: Hot Springs Range Project, Weepah, Gilbert South, and Spanish Moon District.

For further information: For further information on Eminent Gold Corp., visit www.eminentgoldcorp.com or email: [email protected]