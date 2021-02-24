Eminent Gold Confirms the Existence of a Hydrothermal Gold System in the Hot Springs Range Analogous to the Getchell Trend

"The results of our geochemical data confirms the validity of our original concept that our project represents several features analogous to the world renowned Getchell Trend. This concept is bolstered by the strength of the geochemical anomalies and reports from our technical team about Carlin-type mineralization in this area that has never been tested before.

We look forward to completing geophysics on the Eden and Otis targets which will prepare us for HSRP's first drill program, once complete."

The Hot Springs Range Project

Land Position

HSRP is located in Humboldt County Nevada, approximately 50 kilometers (km) northeast of the town of Winnemucca, NV and 20 km northwest of Nevada Gold Mine's Turquoise Ridge mine complex, which together with Twin Creeks forms the Getchell Trend (42.5M oz in gold endowment1). The HSRP is comprised of over 3,200 hectares of highly prospective ground that has seen no exploration activity prior to being acquired by Eminent Gold in 2020.

Phase 1 Field Work

The Company took 1,312 soil samples at 125-meter centers and 157 rock samples at the Otis target, and 79 pediment soil samples at the Eden target to test the conceptual model of a Carlin-type hydrothermal gold system analogous to the Getchell Trend occurring in the Hot Springs Range. Additionally, geologic mapping by the Company's experienced technical team confirmed the presence of multiple key characteristics of a Carlin-type system a) a prospective Carlin-type host rock (i.e., limestone & andesite package similar to the Comus formation), b) a remarkably similar structural architecture between HSRP and the Getchell Trend of steeply dipping feeder faults and shallowly dipping thrust faults, c) alteration characteristics (i.e., decalcification of carbonate rocks and sulfidation of iron-bearing igneous rocks), and d) anomalous gold and pathfinder geochemistry occurring in predicted places spatially associated with feeder faults that intersect favourable host rocks and thrust faults. The cumulative Phase 1 evidence validates a proof of concept that a Carlin-type hydrothermal gold system may exist in the Hot Springs Range that has never before been recognized or explored.

Otis Target Results to Date

At the Otis target, the anomalous geochemistry discovered by the Company occurs adjacent to the intersection of the inferred feeder faults with the prospective host rocks and thrust fault (Table 1 & 2, Figure 3). The prospective host rocks and thrust dip eastward where they are obscured by a thin veneer of younger, post mineral sediments and basalt flows. The Otis target occurs where multiple orientations of inferred feeder faults intersect the thrust fault and prospective host rocks at approximately 300 meters depth. Controlled-Source Audio-Frequency Magnetotellurics (CSAMT), a ground geophysical survey, will confirm the presence and depth of the conceptual Otis target beneath the post mineral cover.

Eden Target Results to Date

At the Eden target the anomalous geochemistry discovered by the Company occurs in the immediate proximity to scarps of modern normal faults (Table 3, Figure 4). The modern scarps cut a thick package of post mineral cover. Background soil samples of this cover yield <1.5 ppb Au. Gravity data indicate that these modern faults are long lived and are thus potentially reactivated feeder faults for a Carlin-type hydrothermal gold system. Recent earthquakes and rupture of modern faults has caused the surface expulsion of deeply sourced ground water along the sampled faults. The anomalous geochemical results indicate the expelled ground water has scavenged elements from a buried occurrence of gold mineralization. Further, the elemental makeup of the geochemical anomaly is indicative of a Carlin-type system.

Getting Ready to Drill: Proposed CSAMT program

Given both the Otis and Eden targets are largely obscured by post-mineral basalt and pediment, the Company has contracted a geophysical company to perform a CSAMT program. The program is designed to identify where the deep-seated faults intersect the low angle thrust and prospective host rocks. The Company expects to have results and interpretations from this program by late Spring, at which time it will design a drill program.

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P. Geo., President and Principal of APEX Geoscience Ltd. Mr. Dufresne is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Information regarding production at adjacent properties has been taken from publicly available sources believed to be reliable, but the qualified person has not done any verification work and cannot confirm the accuracy of such reports. Production or mineralization at such adjacent properties may not be indicative of the prospectivity for mineralization at the HSRP, and readers should not place undue reliance on such information.



Sample

ID Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) As

ppm Hg

ppm Sb

ppm Se

ppm Te

ppm Tl

ppm W

ppm 303524 0.706 0.028 457 0.453 19.05 0.272 0.007 0.562 4.56 303526 0.684 0.025 522 1.065 8.93 0.126 0.005 0.932 5.88 19PP03 0.405 0.014 764 4.46 31.5 0.757 0.007 1.125 3.26 303421 0.39 0.1 826 0.226 66 0.084 0.005 0.257 1.195 303419 0.355 0.063 1400 0.304 21.8 0.4 0.007 0.273 0.985 303533 0.25 1.01 263 2.06 19.55 0.767 0.024 0.389 5 303420 0.202 0.18 422 0.986 21.9 0.151 0.006 0.13 1.11 303438 0.138 0.003 571 0.013 8.19 0.22 0.005 0.684 2.75 19PP06 0.128 0.008 17 0.092 3.55 0.067 0.005 0.192 1.38

Table 1. Rock sample results from the Hot Springs Range Project – Otis Target area. Approximately 1 kg of material was collected for analysis and sent to the ALS lab in Elko, NV for preparation and then to Sparks, NV for analysis. All samples are assayed using 30g nominal weight fire assay with ICP finish (Au-ICP21) and multi-element four acid digest ICP-AES/ICP-MS method (ME-MS61). QA/QC programs for 2020 rock grab samples using standards, blanks and duplicates indicate good accuracy and precision in a large majority of standards assayed. Grab samples are selective in nature and cannot be consider as representative of the underlying mineralization.



Sample ID Au ppb Ag ppb As ppb Hg ppb Sb ppb Se ppb Tl ppb W ppb 342552 465 66.4 7.5 1 0.6 4 0.25 6.2 342816 165 42.1 42.7 1.9 0.8 5 0.34 5.3 342572 119.5 81.3 38 0.8 1.1 4 0.28 4.7 342705 73.5 45 8.8 0.6 0.8 7 0.39 4.5 342817 67.2 49.5 11.6 0.4 0.5 3 0.43 4.3 342818 38.3 42.2 10.3 0.7 0.6 3 0.63 4.8 342667 36.6 108.5 11.4 0.9 0.6 12 0.42 4.8 342674 32.8 71.1 18.7 1.8 3.8 2 0.19 10.6 342737 30 45.1 9.6 4.7 1 7 0.11 8.4

Table 2. Soil sample results from the Hot Springs Range Project – Otis Target area. Approximately 2 kg of material was collected for analysis and sent to the ALS lab in Elko, NV for preparation and then to Sparks, NV for analysis. All samples are assayed using 50g nominal weight multi-element ionic leach method (ME-MS23). QA/QC programs for 2020 soil samples using standards, blanks, and duplicates indicate good accuracy and precision in a large majority of standards assayed.



Sample ID Au ppb Ag ppb As ppb Re ppb Sb ppb Se ppb 336186 7.04 157.5 11 0.02 2 17 336187 6.77 117.5 11 0.01 8.5 10 342775 6.03 59.3 19.6 0.02 8.6 16 336178 4.71 83 50.8 0.02 4.1 14 342793 3.27 81 36 0.01 3.6 10 336309 3.14 131 17.1 0.01 1 14 342784 3.1 35.9 10.3 0.01 3.1 7 336356 3.04 114 6.6 0.01 0.9 8

Table 3. Soil sample results from the Hot Springs Range Project – Eden Target area. Approximately 2 kg of material was collected for analysis and sent to the ALS lab in Elko, NV for preparation and then to Sparks, NV for analysis. All samples are assayed using 50g nominal weight multi-element ionic leach method (ME-MS23). QA/QC programs for 2020 soil samples using standards, blanks and duplicates indicate good accuracy and precision in a large majority of standards assayed.

About Eminent Gold

Eminent Gold is a gold exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through the exploration and discovery of world-class gold deposits in Nevada. Its multidisciplinary team has had multiple successes in gold discoveries and brings expertise and new ideas to the Great Basin. The Company's exploration assets in the Great Basin include: Hot Springs Range Project, Weepah, and Spanish Moon District.

